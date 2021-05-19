Celerium Announces Supply Chain Cybersecurity Education Program Featuring CMMC Insights Course

The CMMC Insights Level 1 Course provides a learning portal to help government contractors prepare for assessment. Tweet this

The CMMC Academy

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in January 2020, provides resources to help government contractors understand and navigate the CMMC requirements, including free videos and webinars.

Celerium is authorized by the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC AB) to create educational material for CMMC assessors via Celerium's Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP) designation. Celerium also is authorized to deliver training to CMMC assessors via its Licensed Training Provider (LTP) designation. Additionally, Celerium is a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the CMMC AB.

CMMC Insights Course

The first offering in Celerium's Supply Chain Cybersecurity Compliance Education Program is a CMMC Level 1 course for companies seeking CMMC Level 1 certification. This course is not for CMMC assessors, although a CMMC assessor course is forthcoming. A CMMC Level 3 course for government contractors will be available in July 2021.

The CMMC Insights Level 1 Course provides a learning portal to help government contractors prepare for CMMC Level 1 reviews by authorized CMMC Assessors. The course material will significantly enhance understanding of the requirements for meeting CMMC Level 1, including what a CMMC assessor will be looking for during an assessment. This is an online-only course with no live instructor, so it can be completed as is convenient. The online course is available for one year after purchase.

The CMMC Insights Course Learning Portal features rich educational and insightful material:

Instructional Material : The core of the course is online instructional material spanning eight modules, which can be completed in 7-10 hours. Included in this material are quizzes, a final exam, and a mock assessment.

: The core of the course is online instructional material spanning eight modules, which can be completed in 7-10 hours. Included in this material are quizzes, a final exam, and a mock assessment. Advanced Self-Assessment Tool: An advanced version of Celerium's CMMC Level 1 Self-Assessment Tool will help companies assess and keep track of their CMMC assessment readiness as they go through the instructional material. This is a secure, Excel-based tool that can also be used after completion of the course as companies prepare for their CMMC assessment.

An advanced version of Celerium's CMMC Level 1 Self-Assessment Tool will help companies assess and keep track of their CMMC assessment readiness as they go through the instructional material. This is a secure, Excel-based tool that can also be used after completion of the course as companies prepare for their CMMC assessment. Advanced Online Reference Guide: An advanced version of Celerium's CMMC Level 1 Online Reference Guide makes it easy to navigate the various CMMC domains and practices within CMMC Level 1.

An advanced version of Celerium's CMMC Level 1 Online Reference Guide makes it easy to navigate the various CMMC domains and practices within CMMC Level 1. CMMC Updates: As the CMMC program evolves, the course learning portal will provide updates and clarification on aspects of the CMMC model, such as reciprocity and scoping criteria.

As the CMMC program evolves, the course learning portal will provide updates and clarification on aspects of the CMMC model, such as reciprocity and scoping criteria. Emerging Threats : The CMMC model was created to help defend against cyber threats such as the recent SolarWinds/Orion breach. While this is not directly related to CMMC certification, the course learning portal provides supplemental information on emerging threats and how they may be interconnected to CMMC.

This course was fully beta tested by a variety of DoD suppliers with a range of auditing and assessment experience.

The CMMC Insights Level 1 course is now available for purchase. A CMMC Level 3 course will be released in July.

"President Biden's recent Executive Order on improving our nation's cybersecurity sends a clear message that federal government contractors need to fortify their cyber defense," said Tommy McDowell, Celerium's General Manager who has extensive experience in cybersecurity compliance programs and audits. "As cyber threats continue to grow, enterprise companies and their downstream suppliers need to be educated on cybersecurity practices that can help defend against cyberattacks. We're excited to introduce our CMMC Insights courses to help companies that contract with the U.S. government improve their cyber defense in an effort to secure key supply chains for defense and other agencies."

About Celerium

Celerium® is focused on improving supply chain cyber defense for enterprise companies and critical infrastructure. Its Cyber Defense Network (CDN) family of solutions empowers organizations of all sizes to defend and protect against cyber threats via information sharing and cyber threat intelligence tools.

The CMMC Academy initiative, launched in January 2020, provides resources and information on the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) model. Celerium/CMMC Academy is a Licensed Partner Publisher (LPP), Licensed Training Provider (LTP), and Registered Provider Organization (RPO) with the CMMC Accreditation Body.

The CMMC Academy's International Alliance, which includes CenSec and the American Danish Business Council, brings together international organizations focused on facilitating the implementation of CMMC. Sponsors of the CMMC Academy include Bank of America and Citi Bank.

Learn more at www.celerium.com.

