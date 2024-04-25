Celerium Enhances CMMC Compliance Education Offerings with Addition of CCA (Certified CMMC Assessor) Training Materials and Updated DIB Contractors Course

As a Licensed Publishing Partner with the Cyber AB, Celerium just released its DoD-approved training material to be used in training for CMMC assessors.

TORRANCE, Calif., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc. today announced the availability of its Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) course training materials for Licensed Training Providers to use in training CMMC certified professionals and CMMC assessors. These materials were created by Celerium's team of experienced compliance implementers and were approved by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Celerium is authorized to create these training materials as an official Licensed Publishing Partner with the Cyber Accreditation Body (Cyber AB).

With this announcement, Celerium now offers the entire official curriculum for CMMC assessors, including the Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) and Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) course content required as part of the pathway to becoming a DoD-certified CMMC Assessor.

Additionally, Celerium announced the availability of its enhanced CMMC Insights: Level 2 Insiders Edition course. Defense Industrial Base (DIB) companies seeking CMMC certification can use this online, self-guided training course to guide CMMC implementation and prepare for CMMC assessment. Beyond instruction on CMMC practices, the course provides insights into how CMMC assessors will evaluate an organization's CMMC implementation.

This announcement comes just two weeks after the Defense Department officially expanded eligibility of its DIB Cybersecurity Program to include an estimated additional 68,000 non-cleared defense contractors that process or store controlled, unclassified information (CUI).

Since 2020, Celerium has provided CMMC information to help improve understanding of the practices and requirements in the CMMC program. Current offerings include:

Advanced CMMC Self-Assessment Tool (free for a limited time): DIB companies use this secure XLS tool to track CMMC implementation progress, identify gaps in compliance, and provide executive-level status updates.

(free for a limited time): DIB companies use this secure XLS tool to track CMMC implementation progress, identify gaps in compliance, and provide executive-level status updates. CMMC Insights Courses : Online, self-paced, comprehensive training courses that help DIB companies understand and implement CMMC Level 1 and 2 practices. The Insiders Edition course also provides material used in training assessors, giving DIB companies insights into how they will be assessed.

: Online, self-paced, comprehensive training courses that help DIB companies understand and implement CMMC Level 1 and 2 practices. The Insiders Edition course also provides material used in training assessors, giving DIB companies insights into how they will be assessed. Certified CMMC Professional (CCP) and Certified CMMC Assessor (CCA) training materials for Licensed Training Providers to use in training future CMMC assessors.

In addition to the CMMC informational resources, Celerium's CDN Compromise Defender™ solution, which helps companies detect and defend against data breaches, facilitates some of the essential CMMC practices related to Access Control (AC), Audit (AU), Incident Response (IR), System & Communications Protection (SC), and System Information Integrity (SI).

Visit Celerium.com for more information about Celerium's compliance information and Compromise Defender solution.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks and data breaches. With a rich 17-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

