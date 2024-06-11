Celerium Releases White Paper on Data Breach Challenges Facing Healthcare Executives

The white paper highlights the business issues related to data breaches that are becoming bigger challenges for healthcare executives and boards of directors.

TORRANCE, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celerium Inc. today released a new white paper on data breach challenges facing healthcare executives.

Titled "Data Breaches: Major Challenges for Healthcare Executives," the white paper highlights the business issues related to data breaches and specific considerations that healthcare executives need to weigh as the data breach epidemic in healthcare continues to worsen.

A new white paper from Celerium explores the challenges facing healthcare executives related to data breaches.

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) tracks data breach activity within the healthcare sector. This "wall of shame," as it is often called, shows an alarming rate of data breaches impacting healthcare organizations. Over the first four months of 2024, there were an average of 60 data breaches per month – that's two per day.

Given the rising threat of data breaches in the healthcare industry, the white paper from Celerium tells the story of how Pandora's box of new challenges facing business executives and board members is starting to open. Specific topics addressed in the white paper include:

The regulatory landscape and how various regulatory bodies (HSS, SEC, FTC, FCC, DHS, and the FHA) are increasing pressure on executives and board members regarding data breaches.

and how various regulatory bodies (HSS, SEC, FTC, FCC, DHS, and the FHA) are increasing pressure on executives and board members regarding data breaches. The 2024 challenges confronting health care, such as patient data privacy and safety, cybersecurity staffing, and others.

such as patient data privacy and safety, cybersecurity staffing, and others. The challenges of data breach detection . It takes an average of 255 days to detect a data breach in the healthcare sector.

. It takes an average of 255 days to detect a data breach in the healthcare sector. Executive challenges in early data breach detection and the growing executive challenges of data breach response, along with a primer on the importance of early response and containment.

along with a primer on the importance of early response and containment. Legal peril for business executives and boards.

"Data Breaches: Major Challenges for Healthcare Executives" is available for free on the Celerium website. Visit Celerium.com to access and download the white paper.

About Celerium

Celerium® powers active cyber defense solutions to help companies in the fight against increasing cyberattacks and data breaches. With a rich 17-year history of facilitating cyber threat sharing for critical industry sectors and government agencies, Celerium is an established leader in providing innovative cybersecurity solutions, with solution directions based on the evolving needs of the overall industry.

Celerium's CMMC Academy initiative, launched in early 2020, provides resources to help government contractors navigate the Department of Defense's cybersecurity compliance programs (CMMC and NIST 800-171).

Visit us online at www.Celerium.com and on Twitter at @CeleriumDefense.

SOURCE Celerium