Celeste Barone Named President and Chief Client Officer of 4Pines Fund Services LLC

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 4Pines Fund Services announced today the appointment of Celeste R. Barone as President and Chief Client Officer. She joins 4Pines with 25 years' experience managing the financial operations of multi-billion-dollar private capital and asset managers. In her role as Chief Client Officer, Barone will oversee efforts to grow and maintain trusted client relationships.

Most recently, she held the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Commonfund, a $25 billion asset manager that offers investment solutions to nonprofit institutions. She was also a member of the Executive Committee and Chief Financial Officer of Commonfund Capital, Inc., its $12 billion private capital subsidiary. Previously, Celeste was managing director of finance and chief compliance officer of Pomona Capital, a New York-based alternative investment firm specializing in secondary transactions with over $12 billion of capital since inception.

"I joined 4Pines because of its unique position in the market – the business model is designed for CFOs by CFOs. No other administrator can offer this perspective, high-touch service or superior technology platform," said Barone. "I know what it's like to be in the CFO's shoes and am excited about having the product and resources to provide such high-quality services."

"I am pleased to welcome Celeste to our team and believe her deep and extensive experience in leading financial operations of private capital businesses will make an enormous contribution to 4Pines and the key services we offer our clients. Her appointment further demonstrates the firm's commitment to deliver superior customer service through a deep partnership with each client," commented Mike Trinkaus, CEO of 4Pines.

Also joining 4Pines Fund Services recently are Jonathan North as Head of Product and Michael Stefanoni to lead AML/KYC and Fund Data Operations.

ABOUT 4PINES FUND SERVICES

4Pines was founded by a leadership team of accomplished private capital CFOs and technology executives committed to delivering innovative fund administration services with its advanced technology and premier customer service.

