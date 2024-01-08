CELESTRON INTRODUCES WORLD'S FIRST INTELLIGENT HOME OBSERVATORY

Celestron Origin combines the most advanced astronomical technologies with unprecedented user convenience, bringing state-of-the-art RASA optics to both novice and seasoned astronomers.

TORRANCE, Calif., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celestron, the world leader for more than 60 years in high-quality telescopes and other premier optical consumer goods, today unveiled its most technologically advanced astronomical offering yet, Celestron Origin. This intelligent home observatory makes exploring the universe effortless and enjoyable for users of all levels, from the comfort of their living room, backyard, or campsite, by integrating decades of Celestron innovation and expertise with the most sophisticated optical and astronomical technology available today.

Celestron Origin - Stargazing Redefined Celestron Origin

Featuring a customized version of Celestron's highly acclaimed Rowe-Ackermann Schmidt Astrograph (RASA) f/2.2 optical system, Celestron Origin uses the same extraordinary wide field of view and ultra-fast telescope technology that has made RASA the choice of professional researchers and government institutions around the world. An onboard camera sensor and AI-powered image processing bring celestial objects from deep space to your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV/projector in stunning color and detail in seconds. Origin features the 6.4 MP Sony IMX178 color CMOS sensor with STARVIS back-illuminated ultra-high sensitivity-low noise technology. As a result, users enjoy greater clarity and image detail than is possible with a much larger traditional telescope, making this latest offering from Celestron a must-have for any novice or seasoned astrophotographer.

"Viewing the night sky has traditionally been complicated for amateur astronomers, often requiring extensive product knowledge and time-consuming setup and navigation," said Corey Lee, CEO of Celestron. "Likewise, the communal experience of visiting an observatory leaves little flexibility in choosing what to see and when to see it. Celestron Origin removes all these barriers, offering beginners, experts, and anyone in between an easy-to-use and state-of-the-art home observatory experience."

In addition to first-in-class optical performance, Celestron Origin's integrated software, mobile app, and automated electronics bring unprecedented convenience and ease-of-use regardless of skill level. Tasks traditionally associated with astronomy, like sky alignment, focusing, tracking, object identification, and location, are autonomously managed by Celestron Origin's all-in-one intelligent functionality.

Celestron Origin users enjoy a complete star-concierge experience, even being able to schedule deep-space viewing while they sleep by preselecting multiple celestial objects, which are then autonomously captured and saved for later viewing or sharing with family, friends, and fellow astronomy enthusiasts. Furthermore, Celestron Origin's proprietary app, developed in collaboration with Simulation Curriculum, offers a planetarium-style interface that delivers educational audio presentations on the celestial objects selected. The app allows for fully remote operation via smartphone or tablet, including the comforts of indoor viewing on a smart TV with screen mirroring.

"After more than a decade in development, Celestron Origin is a testament to our continuing commitment to innovation and quality," said Lee. "More than 60 years ago, our founder embarked on a journey to deliver a better stargazing experience. Celestron Origin is the best way to explore the universe right from your own home."

To experience Celestron Origin in Las Vegas during CES week, visit Celestron at PEPCOM's Digital Experience press event on January 8th at the Mirage Hotel or at ShowStoppers' media showcase at the Bellagio Hotel on January 9th. To inquire about a private demo, contact: [email protected].

About Celestron

Embark on a cosmic adventure with Celestron, Earth's number one telescope brand. Since 1960, their California-based team has been dreaming up new ways to make exploring the universe easy, affordable, and fun. Celestron offers the widest assortment of astronomy gear available, catering to stargazers from all walks of life. Celestron telescopes are the go-to choice for hobbyists and educators, but they're also at work in the world's most iconic observatories and aboard the International Space Station. Fueled by a passion for innovation, Celestron's engineering team continuously pushes the boundaries of astronomy, earning multiple patents and the highest industry accolades. Discover more about Celestron at celestron.com or join them on Facebook (facebook.com/celestron) and Instagram (@celestronuniverse).

SOURCE Celestron