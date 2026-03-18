Celiac Disease Foundation Launches Venture Fund to Transform the Future of Celiac Disease

Bold Investment Strategy Aims to Accelerate Diagnosis, Prevention, Education, and Curative Breakthroughs

LOS ANGELES, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Celiac Disease Foundation today announced the launch of the Celiac Disease Foundation Impact Fund, a venture philanthropy fund with a phase one goal of $15 million designed to accelerate innovation across the celiac disease ecosystem. The Impact Fund represents a strategic evolution in the Foundation's leadership, moving beyond traditional philanthropy to deploy disciplined investment capital in high-impact solutions that improve lives today and drive toward prevention and a cure.

Managed in partnership with Triple G Ventures, the Impact Fund will invest in scalable innovations across early detection, prevention, education, awareness, and breakthrough therapies. By combining mission-driven capital with venture rigor, the Foundation aims to close long-standing gaps in funding and infrastructure that have slowed progress for the celiac community.

"For more than three decades, the Celiac Disease Foundation has led efforts to expand research, improve diagnosis, and elevate patient voices," said Marilyn Geller, CEO. "But the pace of change has not matched the scale of need. Celiac disease affects 1 in 100 people worldwide, and the majority remain undiagnosed. This Impact Fund represents a decisive shift in how we accelerate progress by investing directly in the solutions that will redefine what's possible for our community."

Investment Priorities

The Impact Fund will focus on four interconnected pillars of impact:

Early Detection – At-home diagnostics, AI-enabled screening tools, and novel biomarkers

– At-home diagnostics, AI-enabled screening tools, and novel biomarkers Prevention – Microbiome-based therapies, immune-modulating strategies, and pediatric screening innovations

– Microbiome-based therapies, immune-modulating strategies, and pediatric screening innovations Education & Awareness – Digital platforms, provider training, certification systems, and scalable community tools

– Digital platforms, provider training, certification systems, and scalable community tools Cures – Enzyme therapies, immune tolerance approaches, and gene and cell-based treatments

The Impact Fund is designed to serve as a repeatable engine for change by identifying promising innovations, providing catalytic capital, and helping scale solutions that can meaningfully alter the trajectory of celiac disease.

Addressing a Critical Funding Gap

Celiac disease affects an estimated three million Americans, yet approximately 70–80% remain undiagnosed. Untreated, the disease can lead to osteoporosis, infertility, neurological complications, and certain cancers. Despite its prevalence, celiac disease research remains significantly underfunded compared to other autoimmune conditions.

"Patients have waited too long for meaningful investment at scale," Geller added. "Through the Impact Fund, we are building the infrastructure needed to accelerate innovation from diagnostics to disease-modifying therapies and to ensure promising solutions reach families faster."

Venture Philanthropy Model

The Impact Fund operates as a mission-aligned investment vehicle within the Foundation's broader strategy. As investments generate returns, gains will be recycled back into the Impact Fund to support future innovation, creating a sustainable cycle of impact that multiplies philanthropic capital over time.

An independent investment committee and advisory network will guide portfolio decisions to ensure scientific rigor, market viability, and alignment with patient-centered outcomes.

"A few years ago, my wife was diagnosed with celiac disease around her 43rd birthday, and I've seen firsthand how deeply it disrupts daily life," added Gregg Stein, managing partner of Triple G Ventures and Investment Manager of the Celiac Disease Foundation Impact Fund. "Awareness and education are foundational. Too many people go undiagnosed or unsupported. We're creating a repeatable engine to find, fund, and scale what works and we're doing it with urgency."

About the Celiac Disease Foundation

Founded in 1990, the Celiac Disease Foundation is the leading global patient advocacy organization dedicated to accelerating diagnosis, treatments, and a cure for celiac disease. Through strategic research investments, public policy leadership, and evidence-based education initiatives — including the iCureCeliac® patient registry — the Foundation drives systemic change to improve outcomes for millions worldwide. Learn more at celiac.org.

About Triple G Ventures

Triple G Ventures is a global growth advisory firm serving as the investment manager for Celiac Disease Foundation Impact Fund, providing venture strategy, operational expertise, and portfolio support to advance high-impact solutions aligned with the Foundation's mission.

Join the Investment Shift

The Celiac Disease Foundation Impact Fund is actively sourcing capital and evaluating companies for investment. Investors, donors, and partners interested in accelerating progress for the celiac disease community may contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Gregg Stein

Investment Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Celiac Disease Foundation