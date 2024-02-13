Celink Receives Back-to-Back Tech100 Mortgage Award from HousingWire

Celink

13 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, has received HousingWire's Tech100 Mortgage Award for the second consecutive year for its innovative servicing technology platform, secure online borrower portal, and customized tools designed to improve the experience for senior borrowers.

The Tech100 Mortgage Award recognizes companies that are revolutionizing the mortgage industry across all functions including origination, closing, secondary marketing, and servicing.

HousingWire highlighted Celink's focus on continuing to develop ground-breaking solutions for seniors: "Celink sees a responsibility to deliver intuitive, inclusive technology, specifically tailored to enable and encourage its senior customers.  In a digital age, Celink places an intentional, continuous focus on empowering the borrowers and team members of customer service associates with technology tools that ensure delightful interactions."

"We are extremely proud to receive this national recognition from HousingWire for the second consecutive year.  We are dedicated to making ongoing investments into technology that will directly help our reverse mortgage clients and their borrowers." says Marion McDougall, Celink's CEO. Sergey Dyakin, Celink's Chief Information Officer, says "This award underscores the innovative thinking and relentless effort by our team to build technology that helps us exceed borrower expectations at every touchpoint."

About Celink

Celink is the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages for almost two decades and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders.  With operations in both Austin, TX and Lansing, MI, Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a DBRS Morningstar approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating).  Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to the HUD HECM program.  For more information, visit www.celink.com.

SOURCE Celink

