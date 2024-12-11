Celink Receives Exceptional Client Satisfaction Endorsement

LANSING, Mich., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celink, the nation's leading reverse mortgage subservicer, recently received a "world class" Net Promoter Score of "74" from their clients through their annual satisfaction survey.

Each year, Celink solicits feedback from its master servicer client base utilizing the Net Promoter Score (NPS) methodology, which is the gold-standard customer experience metric measuring customer loyalty and satisfaction.

The NPS scale ranges from -100 to +100, where a higher score is desirable. Any score above 0 is viewed as "positive", while a score above 50 is viewed as an "excellent" rating, and a score above 70 is considered "world class".

"We are honored to have received such a resounding endorsement from our clients regarding the level of service we provide to them" says Marion McDougall, Celink's CEO. "The average NPS score for the financial services industry in 2023 was 44, so we are very proud to have achieved this level of satisfaction from our client base. We also are pleased that our clients recognize our ongoing dedication to a client-centric model, investments in leading-edge technology, and delivery of superior portfolio performance for them."

About Celink

Celink has been the nation's leading subservicer of reverse mortgages since 2005 and is the subservicer of choice for the nation's largest reverse mortgage lenders. Celink is a Ginnie Mae-approved Participation Agent and Subcontract Servicer for the HMBS program, a Morningstar DBRS approved servicer, as well as a Moody's approved servicer of reverse mortgages ("SQ2" rating). Celink utilizes an innovative servicing platform, ReverseServ Elite, which is fully scalable and supports numerous proprietary reverse mortgage products in addition to FHA's HECM program. For more information, visit www.celink.com.

SOURCE Celink