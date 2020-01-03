Cell & Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Markets, Forecast to 2030 - In 2018, Approx $13Bn Was Invested in This Domain, Representing a 73% Increase in Capital Investments Compared to 2017
DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market, 2019-2030: Focus on Technological Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Market: Focus on Technological Solutions, 2019-2030
report features an extensive study of the growing supply chain management software solutions market.
The focus of this study is on software systems, including cell orchestration platforms (COP), enterprise manufacturing systems (EMS), inventory management systems (IMS), laboratory information management systems (LIMS), logistics management systems (LMS), patient management systems (PMS), quality management systems (QMS), tracking and tracing software (TTS), and other such platforms that are being used to improve / optimize various supply chain-related processes of cell and advanced therapies.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the supply chain management software solutions market. Based on multiple parameters, such as number of cell and advanced therapies under development, expected pricing, likely adoption rates, and potential cost saving opportunities from different software systems, we have developed informed estimates of the evolution of the market, over the period 2019-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across:
- [A] different software systems (COP, EMS, IMS, LIMS, LMS, PMS, QMS, and TTS)
- [B] applications (donor eligibility assessment, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, and patient verification and treatment follow-up)
- [C] modes of deployment (cloud and on-premises)
- [D] end users (biobanks, cell therapy labs, hospitals, research institutes, and commercial organizations)
- [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific)
Advanced therapy medicinal products, such as cell and gene therapies, have revolutionized healthcare practices. The introduction of such treatment options has led to a paradigm shift in drug development, production and consumption. Moreover, such therapies have actually enabled healthcare providers to treat several difficult-to-treat clinical conditions.
In the past two decades, more than 30 such therapy products have been approved; recent approvals include Zolgensma (2019), RECELL System (2018), AmnioFix (2018), EpiFix (2018), EpiBurn (2018), Alofisel (2018), LUXTURNA (2017), Yescarta (2017), and Kymriah (2017). Further, according to a report published by The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine in 2019, more than 1,000 clinical trials are being conducted across the globe by over 900 companies.
In 2018, around USD 13 billion was invested in this domain, representing a 73% increase in capital investments in this domain, compared to the previous year. It is worth highlighting that, based on an assessment of the current pipeline of cell therapies and the historical clinical success of such products, it is likely that around 10-20 advanced therapies are approved by the US FDA each year, till 2025.
The commercial success of cell and advanced therapies is not only tied to whether they are capable of offering the desired therapeutic benefits, but also on whether the developers are able to effectively address all supply chain requirements. The advanced therapy medicinal products supply chain is relatively more complex compared to the conventional pharmaceutical supply chain. As a result, there are a number of risks, such as possible operational inefficiencies, capacity scheduling concerns, process delays leading to capital losses, and deliverable tracking-related issues, which need to be taken into consideration by therapy developers.
This has generated a need for bespoke technological solutions, which can be integrated into existing processes to enable the engaged stakeholders to oversee and manage the various aspects of the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, in compliance to global regulatory standards. Over the years, several innovative, software-enabled systems, offering supply chain orchestration and needle-to-needle traceability, have been developed.
The market has also recently witnessed the establishment of numerous partnerships, most of which are agreements between therapy developers and software solutions providers. Further, given the growing demand for cost-effective personalized medicinal products, and a myriad of other benefits of implementing such software solutions, the niche market is poised to grow significantly in the foreseen future.
Amongst other elements, the report features:
- A detailed assessment of the current market landscape, featuring a comprehensive list of over 160 technological platforms that are being used to manage the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, along with information on the different types of software systems (COP, EMS, IMS, LIMS, LMS, PMS, QMS, TTS, and others), their key specifications and benefits (chain of identity and custody, compatibility and integration, data management and analytics, regulatory compliance, reliability and security, scalability, software-as-a-service, traceability, user-friendliness, workflow management, and others), affiliated modes of deployment (cloud and on-premises), scale of management (small enterprise, mid-size enterprise and large enterprise), end users (biobanks, cell therapy labs, hospitals, research institutes, commercial organizations, and others), applications (ordering and scheduling, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, and patient verification and treatment follow-up), regulatory certifications / accreditations (21 CFR Part 11, CLIA, FACT-JACIE, GAMP 5, GDPR, HIPAA, and others), and key support services offered (customization, installation / implementation, maintenance, training / technical support, upgradation, validation and testing, and others).
- An insightful company competitiveness analysis, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on their employee base and years of experience in the industry) and portfolio-related parameters, such as number of software solutions offered, affiliated modes of deployment, scale of management, end users, applications, regulatory certifications / accreditations, support services offered, and key platform specifications and benefits.
- Comprehensive profiles of industry players that are currently offering software solutions for supply chain management, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its software system(s). Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key achievements, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth, in the foreseen future.
- A detailed review of the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, offering insights on the processes associated with various stages, such as donor eligibility assessment, sample collection, manufacturing, logistics, and patient verification and treatment follow-up, along with information on cost requirements and existing opportunities for improvement in the supply chain management practices.
- A qualitative assessment of the current and long-term needs of different stakeholders (patients, healthcare providers, collection centers, manufacturers, logistics service providers and regulators / payers) involved in the cell and advanced therapies supply chain, featuring a summary of the diverse needs and areas of concern, along with our opinion (based on past and prevalent trends) on how the industry is preparing to address such issues.
- An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings received by companies that are engaged in this field.
- An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain, in the period between 2014 and Q3 2019, covering software licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development agreements, product integration agreements, distribution agreements, asset purchase agreements, and other relevant deals.
- A detailed analysis of the platform utilization use cases where aforementioned software systems were leveraged by various stakeholders in the domain, in the period between 2014 and Q3 2019, highlighting the ways in which companies have implemented such systems to improve / optimize various supply chain-related processes of cell and advanced therapies.
- An in-depth analysis of the cost saving potential across various processes of the cell and advanced therapies supply chain that can be brought about by the implementation of bespoke and integrated technological solutions / software systems.
- A case study on COPs, featuring insights on their key functions and implementation strategies, while also considering their strategic position and connectivity with other adjacent systems within the cell and advanced therapies supply chain. In addition, it provides a brief discussion on the growing popularity of COPs on the social media platform, Twitter.
In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry's evolution.
The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:
- Bryan Poltilove (Vice President and General Manager, Thermo Fisher Scientific)
- Jacqueline Barry (Chief Clinical Officer, Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult)
- Jill Maddux (Director, Cell and Gene Therapy Product Strategy, McKesson) and Divya Iyer (Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development, McKesson)
- Martin Lamb (Chief Business Officer, TrakCel)
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. An Introduction to Cell and Advanced Therapies
3.2.1. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products
3.2.2. Current Market Landscape
3.3. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain
3.3.1. Key Processes
3.3.2. Challenges Associated with the Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain
3.4. Software Solutions for Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management
3.4.1. Cell Orchestration Platform
3.4.2. Enterprise Manufacturing System
3.4.3. Inventory Management System
3.4.4. Laboratory Information Management System
3.4.5. Logistics Management System
3.4.6. Patient Management System
3.4.7. Quality Management System
3.4.8. Tracking and Tracing System
3.5. Growth Drivers and Roadblocks
3.6. Emergence of Digital Technologies in Supply Chain Management
3.6.1. Blockchain Technology
3.6.2. Internet of Things
3.6.3. Augmented Reality
3.6.4. Big Data Analytics
3.6.5. Artificial Intelligence
4. CURRENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Type of Software Solution
4.2.2. Analysis by Key Specification and Benefit
4.3.3. Analysis by Application
4.3.4. Analysis by End User
4.3.5. Analysis by Mode of Deployment
4.3.6. Analysis by Scale of Management
4.3.7. Analysis by Regulatory Certifications / Accreditations
4.3. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Developer Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.2.2. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.3. Analysis by Size of Company
4.3.4. Analysis by Support Services Offered
4.3.5. Leading Developers: Analysis by Number of Software Solutions
5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Methodology
5.3. Assumptions and Key Parameters
5.4. Competitiveness Analysis: Overview of Supply Chain Management Software Solution Providers
5.4.1. Small-sized Companies
5.4.2. Mid-sized Companies
5.4.3. Large Companies
6. CORE SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS: COMPANY PROFILES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Brooks Life Sciences
6.2.1. Company Overview
6.2.2. Financial Information
6.2.3. BiobankPro: Software Description
6.2.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.3. Cryoport
6.3.1. Company Overview
6.3.2. Financial Information
6.3.3. Cryoportal: Software Description
6.3.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.4. MasterControl
6.4.1. Company Overview
6.4.2. MasterControl Platform: Software Description
6.4.3. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
6.5. SAP
6.5.1. Company Overview
6.5.2. Financial Information
6.5.3. SAP S/4HANA: Software Description
6.5.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook
6.6. Savsu Technologies
6.6.1. Company Overview
6.6.2. Financial Information
6.6.3. evo Cold Chain 2.0: Software Description
6.6.4. Recent Development and Future Outlook
6.7. TraceLink
6.7.1. Company Overview
6.7.2. Financial Information
6.7.3. Digital Supply Chain Platform: Software Description
6.7.4. Recent Developments and Future Outlook
7. CELL ORCHESTRATION PLATFORMS: EMERGING TRENDS AND PROFILES OF KEY PLAYERS
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
7.2.1. Key Functions of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
7.2.2. Advantages of Supply Chain Orchestration Platforms
7.2.3. Supply Chain Orchestration Platform Implementation Strategies
7.3. Supply Chain Orchestration Platform: Trends on Twitter
7.3.1. Scope and Methodology
7.3.2. Historical Trends in Volume of Tweets
7.3.3. Popular Keywords
7.4. Key Industry Players
7.4.1. Be The Match BioTherapies
7.4.2. Clarkston Consulting
7.4.3. Haemonetics
7.4.4. Hypertrust Patient Data Care
7.4.5. Lykan Bioscience
7.4.6. MAK-SYSTEM
7.4.7. sedApta Group
7.4.8. Stafa Cellular Therapy
7.4.9. Title 21 Health Solutions
7.4.10. TrakCel
7.4.11. Vineti
8. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Types of Funding
8.3. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Funding Instances
8.3.1. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances
8.3.2. Analysis by Amount Invested
8.3.3. Analysis by Type of Funding
8.3.4. Analysis by Number of Funding Instances and Amount Invested across Different Software Solutions
8.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Amount Invested
8.3.6. Most Active Investors: Analysis by Participation
8.3.7. Geographical Analysis by Amount Invested
8.4. Concluding Remarks
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Collaborations and Partnerships
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Partner's Focus Area
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Software Solution
9.3.5. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.6. Analysis by Regions
10. PLATFORM UTILIZATION USE CASES
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Recent Platform Utilization Use Cases
10.2.1. Analysis by Year of Utilization
10.2.2. Analysis by User's Focus Area
10.2.3. Analysis by Type of Software Solution
10.2.4. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Utilization Instances
10.2.5. Most Active Players: Regional Analysis by Number of Utilization Instances
11. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Value Chain
11.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Value Chain: Cost Distribution
11.3.1. Donor Eligibility Assessment
11.3.2. Sample Collection
11.3.3. Manufacturing
11.3.4. Logistics
11.3.5. Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up
12. STAKEHOLDER NEEDS ANALYSIS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management: Needs of Different Stakeholders
12.2.1. Comparison of Stakeholder Needs
13. COST SAVINGS ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology
13.3. Overall Cost Saving Potential of Supply Chain Management Software Solutions, 2019-2030
13.3.1. Cost Saving Potential in Donor Eligibility Assessment, 2019-2030
13.3.2. Cost Saving Potential in Sample Collection, 2019-2030
13.3.3. Cost Saving Potential in Manufacturing, 2019-2030
13.3.4. Cost Saving Potential in Logistics, 2019-2030
13.3.5. Cost Saving Potential in Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
14. MARKET FORECAST
14.1. Chapter Overview
14.2. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology
14.3. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market, 2019-2030
14.3.1. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application
14.3.2. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by End User
14.3.3. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Type of Software Solution
14.3.4. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Mode of Deployment
14.3.5. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Geography
14.4. Overall Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market: Distribution by Application, Type of Software Solution and Mode of Deployment
14.4.1. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Donor Eligibility Assessment, 2019-2030
14.4.2. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Sample Collection, 2019-2030
14.4.3. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Manufacturing, 2019-2030
14.4.4. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Logistics, 2019-2030
14.4.5. Cell and Advanced Therapies Supply Chain Management Solutions Market for Patient Verification and Treatment Follow-up, 2019-2030
15. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Thermo Fisher Scientific
15.2.1. Company Snapshot
15.2.2. Interview Transcript: Bryan Poltilove, Vice President and General Manager
15.3. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
15.3.1. Company Snapshot
15.3.2. Interview Transcript: Jacqueline Barry, Chief Clinical Officer
15.4. McKesson
15.4.1. Company Snapshot
15.4.2. Interview Transcript: Jill Maddux, Director, Cell and Gene Therapy Product Strategy, and Divya Iyer, Senior Director, Corporate Strategy and Business Development
15.5. TrakCel
15.5.1. Company Snapshot
15.5.2. Interview Transcript: Martin Lamb, Chief Business Officer
16. CONCLUDING REMARKS
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Key Takeaways
17. APPENDIX 1: LIST OF ADDITIONAL SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
18. APPENDIX 2: TABULATED DATA
