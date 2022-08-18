Cell Analysis Global Market to Reach $38.02 Billion by 2029

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Analysis Global Market - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to analysis, the cell analysis global market is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029 to reach $38,020.6 million by 2029. The rising incidence of infectious and non-infectious diseases and demand for early detection, diagnosis & treatment, increasing government and private funding towards cell based research, increasing advancements in cell imaging technologies to reduce the cost & time during the drug discovery process are driving the cell analysis market.

The market for cell analysis is segmented based on technique, product, application, end-user and geography. The cell analysis techniques global market is segmented into PCR, Sequencing, Microfluidics and Microarrays, Spectrometry, Microscopy, Cytometry, High Content Analysis, Electrophoresis and Others. Among the techniques, the PCR segment accounted for the largest revenue in 2022. The Sequencing segment is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The cell analysis products market is mainly segmented into consumables, instruments, software and services. Among these, consumables segment commanded the largest revenue in 2022 and is expected to grow at a low single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029. The software and services segment is expected to grow at a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The consumables market is further sub-segmented into reagents, assay kits, microplates and others. Among the consumables sub-segments, the assay kits held the largest revenue in 2022. Reagents sub-segment is the fastest growing segment with a mid single digit CAGR from 2022 to 2029.

The application market is categorized based on processes, field, and by therapeutic area. In the process of application, the market is segmented into cellular processes, signal transduction pathways, circulating tumor cells, single-cell analysis, epigenetic target analysis, subpopulation characterization, and drug and candidate screening.

Based on field of application, the market is further segmented into forensic, therapeutics, cell imaging, biomarker research, genomic analysis, stem cell analysis, and diagnostics. Diagnostics held the largest revenue of in 2022. Stem cell analysis is the fastest-growing segment at a mid single digit from 2022 to 2029.

The end-users market is segmented into hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, cell banks, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

Rising Incidence of Infectious and Non-Infectious Diseases and Demand for Early Detection, Diagnosis & Treatment

Increasing Government and Private Funding

Increasing Advancements in Cell Imaging Technologies Reduce the Cost and Time Consumption for the Drug Discovery Process

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Introduction of Advanced Technologies in Cell Analysis

Increasing Merger and Acquisition Activities in Cell Analysis

Restraints & Threats

Lack of Skilled Personnel to Use Advanced Cell Analysis Instruments

Expensive Cell Analysis Instruments

Maintaining Consistency, Reproducibility of Assays and Lack of Standardization

Availability of Alternative Technologies

Stringent Regulatory Framework Limits Advancements in Cellular Analysis Market

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Analysis

4 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Techniques

5 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Products

6 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on Application

7 Cell Analysis Global Market, Based on End-Users

8 Regional Market Analysis

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Major Player Profiles



