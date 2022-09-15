Cell Culture Market Size to be Worth $60.27 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 60.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the increase in biopharmaceutical production, advancements in vaccine research and development, and increasing focus on genetic engineering applications that rely heavily on cell culture techniques.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By consumable, the media segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 50.0% in 2021 due to the availability of a variety of serum- and animal component-free and customized media alternatives, which has increased the market penetration for media products.

Based on product, culture systems held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021. This can be attributed to the technological advancements in automated systems for research & development applications.

The biopharmaceuticals application segment dominated the market in 2021 with a revenue share of over 25.0% due to the involvement of mammalian lines, such as the Chinese hamster ovary, in the manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals and the rising demand for non-conventional drugs.

North America held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to high research and development investments, the presence of a well-established scientific infrastructure, significant demand for animal component-free media, and other factors.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period due to the growing healthcare expenditure, rising awareness regarding regenerative therapies, and a large potential for clinical research applications.

Read 120 page full market research report, "Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Consumable (Media, Sera, Reagents), By Product (Culture Systems, Centrifuges), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

Innovations in cell culture workflow automation, such as the commercial development of integrated robotic liquid handling systems, are expected to significantly boost the capabilities of current cell culture technologies. For instance, culturing processes are expected to witness improvements in capacity handling and efficiency, and reproducibility in operations. Similarly, automation in cell line development technologies is gaining traction with the launch of new platforms. For instance, in October 2021, CYTENA launched C.STATION, a fully automated cell line development platform, for enhancing antibody and gene therapy production. Such product launches are likely to increase the market penetration of cell culture offerings.

Cell culture models play a pivotal role in the development of novel therapeutics for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and Parkinson's diseases. With the increasing emphasis on research and development activities exploring therapeutic candidates for such diseases, the demand for customized media for use in preclinical research is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, demand for serum-free media is likely to witness significant growth due to increasing quality constraints in biopharmaceuticals and the requirement for highly consistent and standardized culturing conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for cell culture products due to the significant role played by culturing technologies in the discovery of novel diagnostic and therapeutic options for the disease. For instance, research applications such as high-throughput COVID-19 drug screening for the identification of potential drug candidates or investigations aimed at understanding the mechanism of viral entry into the host cells are expected to positively affect the market growth. Furthermore, culturing techniques offer essential tools for the production of viral particles for vaccine development, thereby broadening the growth prospects in this domain.

Cell Culture Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell culture market based on consumable, product, application, and region:

Cell Culture Market - Consumable Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Media

Minimum Essential Media (MEM)



RPMI 1640 Media



DMEM/F-12 Media



F-10 Serum Free Media



BME Media



Insect Media



Other Media

Sera

Fetal Bovine Serum



Other Animal Serum

Reagents

Albumin



Other

Cell Culture Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Culture Systems

Incubators

Centrifuges

Cryostorage Equipment

Biosafety Equipment

Pipetting Instruments

Cell Culture Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Biopharmaceuticals

Tissue Culture & Engineering

Vaccine Production

Drug Development

Gene Therapy

Toxicity Testing

Cancer Research

Others

Cell Culture Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

and (MEA) South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

List of Key Players of the Cell Culture Market

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

VWR International, LLC

Eppendorf SE

PromoCell GmbH

Bio-Techne Corporation

BioSpherix, Ltd.

