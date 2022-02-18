Cell Culture Market worth $41.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Culture Market by Product (Consumables (Media, Serum, Reagent, Vessels), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Incubator)), Application (Vaccines, mAbs, Diagnostics, Tissue Engineering), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 41.3 billion by 2026 from USD 22.8 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.6 % between 2021 and 2026.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market"

690 – Tables

43 – Figures

490 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=559

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the growing awareness about the benefits of cell-based vaccines, increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), funding for cell-based research, growing preference for single-use technologies, the launch of advanced cell culture products, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. On the other hand, the high cost of cell biology research is restraining the growth of this market.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the cell culture market in 2020.

Based on product, the market is segmented into equipment and consumables. The cell culture equipment market is further segmented into supporting equipment, bioreactors, and storage equipment. The cell culture consumables market is segmented into sera, media & reagents, vessels, and bioreactor accessories. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share and high growth of the consumables segment can be attributed to the repeated purchase of consumables and an increase in funding for cell-based research.

The biopharmaceutical production segment accounted for the largest share of the application segment in the cell culture market in 2020.

Based on application, the market is categorized into biopharmaceutical production, diagnostics, drug discovery & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, and other applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is further divided into monoclonal antibody production, vaccine production, and other therapeutic protein production. The tissue engineering & regenerative medicine segment is further divided into cell & gene therapy and other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications. The biopharmaceutical production segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the commercial expansion of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the increasing demand for mAbs, and the growing regulatory approvals for the production of cell culture-based vaccines.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=559

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell culture market in 2020.

Based on the region, the global market has been segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government initiatives for research on stem cell therapy, growing geriatric population, the rising prominence of regenerative medicine research, increasing number of researchers in Japan, growth of preclinical/clinical research in China, favorable changes in foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations in the pharmaceutical industry in India, and growth of the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical sectors in South Korea are the major factors contributing to the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific.

Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=559

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Single use Bioprocessing Market by Product (Media Bags and containers, Bioreactors, Mixers, Assemblies), Application (Cell Culture, Mixing, Storage, Filtration, Purification), End User (Biopharma Companies, CROs, CMOs) - Global Forecast 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/single-use-bioprocessing-market-231651297.html

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market by Product (Consumables, Instrument, HSCs, MSCs, iPSCs, ESCs), Application (Research, Clinical (Autologous, Allogenic), Cell & Tissue Banking), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Hospitals, Tissue Bank) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/stem-cell-manufacturing-market-70743403.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-culture-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-culture.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets