Cell Culture Market Worth $57.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cell Culture Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $30.9 billion in 2024 and is poised to reach $57.9 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 13.4% from 2024 to 2029 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Some of the factors contributing to the growth of the global cell culture market includes increasing fundings and support from government and private organizations for cell-based research, growing popularity for biosimilars and monoclonal antibodies, and growth in advanced therapy medicinal products. However, high cost of cell biology research and limitations in producing high density cell culture are expected to hinder market growth.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=559

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Culture Market"

997 - Tables

54 - Figures

772 - Pages

Cell Culture Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $30.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $57.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.4% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Increasing fundings for cell-based research

The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the product segment in the cell culture market in 2023.

Based on products, the cell culture market is segmented into consumables and equipment. Consumables are further segmented into sera, media, reagents; vessels; and accessories. Equipment is further categorized as bioreactors, storage equipment, and other equipment. Consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 and is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast. The largest share of the segment is attributed to repetitive purchase of media & reagents, and growing R&D activities to develop and manufacture advanced therapies.

The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period in the cell culture market.

Based on end user, the cell culture market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand for advanced therapies such as regenerative medicine due to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to boost the growth of pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies' segment in coming years.

The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing region of the cell culture market in 2023.

Based on the region, the cell culture market is segmented into major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to register fastest growth in the cell culture owing to the increasing focus on advancement of biopharmaceutical industry, high government investments & fundings for R&D, and growing demand for cell and gene therapy.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=559

Cell Culture Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing fundings for cell-based research

Restraints:

High cost of cell biology research

Opportunities:

Growth opportunities in emerging economies

Challenge:

Disposal of plastic consumables

Key Market Players of Cell Culture Industry:

Key players in the cell culture market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), BD (US) Eppendorf SE (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Getinge AB (Sweden), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany), Caisson Labs (US), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), InvivoGen (France), PAN-Biotech (Germany), Cellexus (Scotland), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), Adolf Kühner AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Advancion Corporation (US), and BioSpherix, Ltd. (US).

The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

By Respondent: Supply Side- 70% and Demand Side 30%

By Designation: Managers - 45%, CXO & Directors - 30%, and Executives - 25%

By Region: North America - 40%, Europe -25%, Asia-Pacific -25%, Latin America -5% and Middle East & Africa - 5%

Recent Developments of Cell Culture Industry:

In September 2023 , Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active-release mechanism designed for the clinical and commercial operation of cell therapy manufacturing.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched the Gibco CTS Detachable Dynabeads, a groundbreaking platform with an innovative active-release mechanism designed for the clinical and commercial operation of cell therapy manufacturing. In December 2023 , Danaher acquired Abcam, a provider of validated antibodies, reagents, biomarkers, and assays crucial for drug discovery, life sciences research, and diagnostics. Within Danaher's Life Sciences segment, Abcam will continue to operate independently, aligning with Danaher's mission to advance disease understanding and expedite drug discovery.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=559

Cell Culture Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall cell culture market and its subsegments. It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market's pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising adoption of single-use technologies, and growing strategic alliances for the development of advanced therapy medicine products), restraints (high cost of cell biology research and limitations regarding production of high density cell culture), opportunities (growing opportunities in emerging economies, rising demand for 3D cell culture), and Challenges (ethical concern regarding cell usage) influencing the growth of the market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on newly launched products of the cell culture market

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the cell culture market

Competitive Assessment: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG ( Germany ), Merck KGaA ( Germany ), Corning Incorporated (US), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation ( Japan ), BD (US), Eppendorf SE ( Germany ), Lonza ( Switzerland ), Getinge AB ( Sweden ), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), HiMedia Laboratories ( India ), Miltenyi Biotec ( Germany ), STEMCELL Technologies ( Canada ), Solida Biotech GmbH ( Germany ), Caisson Labs (US), PromoCell GmbH ( Germany ), InvivoGen ( France ), PAN-Biotech ( Germany ), Cellexus ( Scotland ), Meissner Filtration Products Inc. (US), Adolf Kühner AG ( Switzerland ), Bio-Techne (US), Advancion Corporation (US), and BioSpherix, Ltd. (US), among others in the market.

Related Reports:

3D Cell Culture Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell based Assays Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Stem Cell Manufacturing Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Microcarriers Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Cell Dissociation Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-culture-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-culture.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2297424/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets