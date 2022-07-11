Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Size to Grow by USD 433.78 million, Presence of Innovative Products to Boost Growth - Technavio

Request a Sample Report to gain further insights into market dynamics

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Scope

The cell culture protein surface coating market report covers the following areas:

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Market dynamics

The presence of innovative products is driving the growth of the market. Vendors are offering products with advanced features and manufacturing standards. For instance, Corning offers Matrigel Matrix, which is a solution made from Engelbreth-Holm-Swarm (EHS) mouse sarcoma, collagen IV, heparan sulfate proteoglycans, and entactin/nidogen.

The risk of microbial contamination is challenging the growth of the market. The cell culture can be contaminated by contaminated media, reagents and equipment, poor handling, and microorganisms. Bacteria, yeasts, fungi, molds, and mycoplasmas are some of the common contaminants. Hence, cell cultures need to be monitored to prevent contamination. This can be an expensive process, thus impacting the growth of the market.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Product

Synthetic Protein: This segment will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The demand for synthetic protein will increase owing to factors such as improved attributes.



Animal-derived Protein



Other Proteins

Geographic

Europe : This region will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growth of this region is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for novel drugs to treat diseases such as avian influenza A virus and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).

North America



Asia



ROW

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the cell culture protein surface coating market, including Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Biomedtech Laboratories Inc. - The company offers coated microplates for Cell Culture applications.

The company offers coated microplates for Cell Culture applications. Bio Techne Corp. - The company offers the Cultrex coating line of extracellular matrix proteins.

The company offers the Cultrex coating line of extracellular matrix proteins. BioVision Inc. - The company offers the protein surface coating for a wide range of Agarose, Sepharose and Magnetic beads coupled to Protein A, Protein G, Protein L, and Protein A G.

The company offers the protein surface coating for a wide range of Agarose, Sepharose and Magnetic beads coupled to Protein A, Protein G, Protein L, and Protein A G. Corning Inc. - The company offers the CellBIND surface coating.

The company offers the CellBIND surface coating. Greiner Bio One International GmbH - The company offers the CELLCOAT Protein Coated Cell Culture Vessels for various applications such as Improved adhesion, Improved cell proliferation, and Cell adhesion assays.

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cell culture protein surface coating market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cell culture protein surface coating market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cell culture protein surface coating market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cell culture protein surface coating market vendors

Cell Culture Protein Surface Coating Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 433.78 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 11.26 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries US, UK, Canada, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biomedtech Laboratories Inc., Bio Techne Corp., BioVision Inc., Corning Inc., Greiner Bio One International GmbH, Kollodis BioSciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Neuvitro Corp., PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Life sciences tools and services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Synthetic protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Synthetic protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Animal-derived protein - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Animal-derived protein - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Other proteins - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Other proteins - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 24: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Biomedtech Laboratories Inc.

10.4 Bio Techne Corp.

Exhibit 47: Bio Techne Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 48: Bio Techne Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 49: Bio Techne Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 50: Bio Techne Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 51: Bio Techne Corp. - Segment focus

10.5 BioVision Inc.

Exhibit 52: BioVision Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 53: BioVision Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 54: BioVision Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 55: BioVision Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Corning Inc.

Exhibit 56: Corning Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 57: Corning Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 58: Corning Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Corning Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Greiner Bio One International GmbH

Exhibit 60: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 61: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 62: Greiner Bio One International GmbH - Key offerings

10.8 Kollodis BioSciences Inc.

Exhibit 63: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 64: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 65: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 66: Kollodis BioSciences Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Merck KGaA

Exhibit 67: Merck KGaA - Overview



Exhibit 68: Merck KGaA - Business segments



Exhibit 69: Merck KGaA. – Key news



Exhibit 70: - Key offerings



Exhibit 71: Merck KGaA - Segment focus

10.10 Neuvitro Corp.

Exhibit 72: Neuvitro Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 73: Neuvitro Corp. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: Neuvitro Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: Neuvitro Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 PerkinElmer Inc.

Exhibit 76: PerkinElmer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 77: PerkinElmer Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 78: PerkinElmer Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 79: PerkinElmer Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 80: PerkinElmer Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 81: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 84: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 86: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 87: Research Methodology



Exhibit 88: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 89: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 90: List of abbreviations

