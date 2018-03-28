Cell Dissociation Market Worth 440.5 Million USD by 2023

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Factors driving the growth of this market include rising R&D investment in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies, increasing number of cell culture studies in research institutes and rising government & non-profit organizations focus on chronic diseases research.

Enzymatic dissociation products are estimated to account for the largest share of the Cell Dissociation Market in 2017.

The products in the Cell Dissociation Market include enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.

North America is expected to command the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the Cell Dissociation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the Cell Dissociation Market in 2017. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising government funding for cancer research, increasing research on infectious diseases in the research institutes, rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry and presence of all key players in the region.

Key players in the Cell Dissociation Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US).

