TomTom recognized as 'Star' in MarketsandMarkets' latest 360Quadrant for the Geospatial Analytics Market

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TomTom, a leading independent provider of location-technology solutions, has been recognized as a 'Star' in the Geospatial Analytics Market space on MarketsandMarkets' 360Quadrants platform. TomTom is a global leader in navigation, mapping, and location-based technologies. While initially recognized for its GPS devices, the company has evolved into a provider of digital maps, location-based services, and navigation software across various industries, including automotive, public sector, geospatial analytics and logistics.

TomTom N.V. is a Dutch multinational providing a range of location-based data services that empower businesses to leverage spatial insights for smarter decision-making. The company's business is broadly divided into two segments: Location Technology (focusing on automotive OEMs and enterprise customers) and Consumer (portable navigation devices and apps). TomTom offers a comprehensive suite of products, including real-time traffic data, navigation SDKs, APS instead of routing APIs, high-definition maps, and mapmaking platforms are not a product that we offer. Their mapping infrastructure is powered by a combination of proprietary data, crowdsourcing, and probe data, enabling the creation of constantly updated and highly accurate maps.

TomTom's tech underpins many mobility solutions, from advanced driver assistance (ADAS) and smart city planning to Geospatial Analytics and public-sector applications. The company's vision centers on building safer, more efficient, and connected mobility systems by combining its mapping expertise with real-time services. In recent years, TomTom has shifted decisively from hardware to software, emphasizing scalable, data-driven location services over traditional navigation devices. Despite macroeconomic challenges, particularly in the automotive sector, TomTom continues to invest in cutting-edge AI-driven map-making and is positioning itself for long-term growth in Enterprise and Automotive markets.

Research Methodology

360Quadrants provides an in-depth evaluation and comparison of each key market player based on various techno-commercial inputs provided by industry experts, customers, vendors, and other stakeholders, along with secondary research that includes product brochures, analyst notes, company publications, business articles, white papers, trade sources, and various other databases.

A well-defined methodology is adopted to provide detailed ratings for each market player concerning various parameters as outlined below:

Shortlisting of 25+ prominent market players & start-ups

Relevant portfolio mapping at the regional level

Key growth initiatives undertaken at the regional level

Revenue analysis at a regional and category level

Strategic collaborations with governments, patient/customer groups, etc.

Other industry-relevant parameters

