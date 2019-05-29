Cell Encapsulation Markets 2019-2023: Current Market Landscape and the Future Potential of Encapsulated Cell Therapies and Affiliated Technologies

DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cell Encapsulation: Focus on Therapeutics and Technologies, 2019-2030' report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies. It is worth mentioning that the study also provides insights on therapy products wherein other active drug substances have been encapsulated within living cells.



One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the market. Based on likely licensing deal structures and agreements that are expected to be signed in the foreseen future, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period 2019-2030.



In addition, we have provided information on (potential) sales-based revenues generated by encapsulated cell therapies that are currently in late stages of development for the treatment of different chronic disorders, based on parameters, such as target consumer segments, likely adoption rates, and expected pricing.



The report features likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] different therapeutic areas (eye disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, and oncological disorders), [B] target disease indications (ataxia telangiectasia, breast cancer, diabetes, glaucoma, head and neck cancer, macular telangiectasia, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's disease, and retinitis pigmentosa), [C] type of encapsulation material used (alginate-based microcapsules, cellulose hydrogels, medical-grade plastics, and red blood cells), and [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



To account for the uncertainties associated with the development of novel therapeutic products and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of encapsulated cell therapies and affiliated technologies, highlighting various target disease indications, phase of development, encapsulation method, type of cells / API, and route of administration, along with information on various stakeholder companies that are developing novel encapsulation methods / techniques for use in storage and transportation of cells, as well as other applications.

Comprehensive profiles of industry players that are currently engaged in the preclinical / clinical development of their proprietary encapsulated cell therapies, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a detailed description of its product(s), highlighting mechanism of action, current development status, and key preclinical / clinical trial results. Each profile also includes a list of recent developments, highlighting the key milestones achieved, partnership activity, and the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseeable future.

An in-depth analysis of the patents that have been published related to cell encapsulation technologies, since 2013. The analysis also highlights the key trends associated with these patents, across patent type, regional applicability, CPC classification, emerging focus areas, leading industry players (in terms of the number of patents filed/granted), and current intellectual property-related benchmarks and valuation.

A comprehensive clinical trial analysis of completed, ongoing and planned studies of various encapsulated cell therapies. The analysis highlights the key trends associated with these clinical studies across various parameters, such as trial start year, trial status, phase of development, leading industry and non-industry players (in terms of number of trials conducted), study design, target therapeutic area, key indications, study focus, clinical endpoints, and enrolled patient population and regional distribution of trials.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the domain in the period 2013-2018, covering R&D collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers and acquisitions, product development and/or commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial agreements, process development agreements, and other relevant deals.

An analysis of the investments made at various stages of development, such as seed financing, venture capital financing, debt financing, grants, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings received by companies that are focused in this area. The report also features a detailed study on the various grants that have been awarded to research institutes in this field.

An analysis highlighting potential strategic partners (for instance, manufacturers) for encapsulated therapy developers based on multiple parameters, such as therapeutic focus overlap, cell type overlap, research programs, existing collaborations, and developer strength

Companies Mentioned



