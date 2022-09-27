Cell Line and Membrane Market to Reach USD 10.6 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 8.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, growth in the adoption of regenerative medicines, surge in investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and technological innovations drive the growth of the global cell line and membrane market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Cell Line and Membrane Market by Products (Media and Reagents, Equipments, Accessories and Consumables), by Source (Non Mammalian Cell Line, Mammalian Cell Line), by Type (Recombinant cell lines, Primary cell lines, Hybridomas, Continuous cell lines), by End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries, Academic and Research Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global cell line and membrane industry is estimated to generate $4.5 billion in 2021 and $10.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14227

Drivers and Opportunities

Rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increase in the geriatric population, growth in the adoption of regenerative medicines, a surge in investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, rise in development & demand for monoclonal antibodies, increase in production of vaccines, and technological innovations in cell lines and the membrane fuel the growth of the global cell line and membrane market. However, a strict regulatory framework coupled with the time-consuming process for the development of stable lines might hinder the market growth. On the other hand, low-income countries lacking access to basic healthcare and an increase in the risk of pandemic and communicable diseases present new opportunities in the market in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Cell Line and Membrane Market-

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic positively impacted the cell line and membrane market, due to the growing number of pet adoption during the lockdown and rise in the demand for animal health insurance.

Moreover, many initiatives taken by the government to reduce disease prevalence among animals led to the growth of cell Line and membrane market. Launch of advanced products for the treatment of animals with minimal side effects boosted the market growth.

Furthermore, a rise in research and development activities increased the approval of new devices, testing procedures and drugs, thus offering opportunities for the key players to develop advanced devices for the quick diagnosis and prevention from such diseases.

The media and reagents segment to dominate the market in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on products, the media and reagents segment contributed to the largest share of more than half of the global cell line and membrane market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2031. The growth of this segment is attributed to rise in the prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, rise in number of R&D activities globally, and increasing product approval and new product launches.

The mammalian cell line segment to maintain its lion's share during the forecast period

Based on source, the mammalian cell line segment held the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global cell line and membrane market in 2021, and is expected to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period. The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the rise in the demand for recombinant protein development through mammalian cell. However, the non-mammalian cell line segment is likely to exhibit the highest CAGR of 9.8% in 2031, owing to the increase in adoption of regenerative medicines, rise in prevalence of cancer across the globe, and surge in investments in R&D by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14227

The recombinant cell lines segment to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on type, the recombinant cell lines segment was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global cell line and membrane market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the demand for recombinant cell line which owes greatly to technological advancements in expression vector design, cell line engineering, and clone screening. However, the primary cell lines segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of primary cell line for the production and manufacturing of bio-therapeutics such as vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, and fusion proteins.

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America was the largest market in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global cell line and membrane market, and is likely to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in the healthcare expenditure, a rise in the prevalence of cancer, growing demand for cell line for the development of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies and novel antibodies, and the presence of major players in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, due to the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, an increase in the geriatric population and an emerging economy in the region.

Leading Market Players

Advanced Instruments LLC

AGC Biologics

Cytiva Lifesciences

Sartorius Cellgenix Gmbh

Premas Biotech

Selexis SA

Lonza

Samsung Biologics

PromoCell

Thermofisher Scientific Inc.

Imegenex IndiaPvt. Ltd.

ProBioGen

Similar Research Reports for Information, Communication and Technology:

Intraoperative Imaging Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Dermatologicals Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

3D Cell Culture Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Neurovascular Devices Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research