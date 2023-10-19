Cell Line Development Market to grow by USD 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2027 | North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell line development market size is expected to grow by USD 6.2 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 14.09% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. North America is estimated to account for 35% of the global market during the forecast period. The US is one of the main countries in North America that significantly contributes to the growth of the global cell line development market. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Line Development Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

ATCC, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DNA TwoPointO Inc., General Electric Co., JSR Corp., Lonza Group Ltd., MabPlex International Ltd., Premas Biotech, Promega Corp., Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and WuXi Biologics Cayman Inc.

ATCC: The company offers cell line development, including single-cell cloning, overexpressing genes or transgenes, cell line adaptation, differentiation, and immortalization.

Cell Line Development Market: Segmentation Analysis

The media and reagents segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment includes various types of media used for culturing cell lines, such as minimum essential media, reduced serum media, and serum-free media. To ensure stable culturing of cell lines and their safe storage for future use as pure samples in research, reagents are added to the media.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

Cell Line Development Market: Driver & Trend:

The rise in vaccine production is notably driving the market growth. The market for vaccines is growing due to their effectiveness in preventing infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis B, and measles. They are also cost-effective, making them an attractive option for individuals looking to protect their health.

What are the key data covered in this cell line development market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cell line development market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the cell line development market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cell line development market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell line development market vendors.

