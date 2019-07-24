Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $5.65 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.
Jul 24, 2019, 05:05 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.31%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for cell lysis & disruption is driven by the immense growth of the biotechnology sector globally. This is majorly due to the high adoption of biotech processes in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries.
Key suggestions from the report:
- A rise in development of biologics has subsequently led to a high demand for better bioprocess solutions
- The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2018
- The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents
- Enzymatic lysis, owing to higher biological specificity, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period
- Sonication instruments are expected to witness the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to higher adoption rate of these products due to their reliability
- Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among the biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same
- Academic research accounted for the largest share in 2018 as a result of higher usage of cell separation associated protocols in research facilities
- Substantial research in the development of the nucleic acid-derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years
- APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional cell lysis & disruption market due to lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations, which has attracted investments from global firms
Read 200 page research report with TOC on "Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type, By Product, By Technique (Physical Disruption, Reagent-based), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-lysis-dissociation-market
Technological developments in procedures involved to release cellular organelles have paved the way for higher adoption of cell disruption methods. As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high cost of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent.
The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to fuel development in the biotechnology sector. Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Qiagen NV; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Becton Dickinson & Company (BD); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Claremont BioSolutions, LLC; and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH are the prominent companies in this market. These companies have undertaken strategies, such as new product development and strategic alliances, to maintain their market share.
Grand View Research has segmented the global cell lysis & disruption market on the basis of technique, product, cell type, application, end use, and region:
- Cell Lysis & Disruption Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Reagent-based
- Detergent
- Enzymatic
- Physical Disruption
- Mechanical Homogenization
- Ultrasonic Homogenization
- Pressure Homogenization
- Temperature Treatments
- Cell Lysis & Disruption Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Instruments
- High Pressure Homogenizers
- Sonicator
- French Press
- Microfluidizer
- Bead Mill
- Other Instruments
- Reagents & Consumables
- Enzymes
- Detergent Solutions
- Ionic Detergent
- Nonionic Detergent
- Zwitterionic Detergent
- Kits & Reagents
- Cell Lysis & Disruption Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Mammalian Cells
- Bacterial Cells
- Yeast/Algae/Fungi
- Plant Cells
- Cell Lysis & Disruption Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Protein Isolation
- Downstream Processing
- Cell Organelle Isolation
- Nucleic Acid Isolation
- Cell Lysis & Disruption End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs
- Cell Banks
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies
- Cell Lysis & Disruption Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- Russia
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports
About Grand View Research
Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.
Contact:
Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.
