Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size Worth $5.65 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cell lysis & disruption market size is expected to reach USD 5.65 billion by 2025 registering a CAGR of 8.31%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Demand for cell lysis & disruption is driven by the immense growth of the biotechnology sector globally. This is majorly due to the high adoption of biotech processes in the pharmaceutical, agricultural, and bio-services industries.

Key suggestions from the report:

A rise in development of biologics has subsequently led to a high demand for better bioprocess solutions

The advantages offered by reagent-based methods for isolation of biological products is attributive to the largest share of the segment in 2018

The advantages include an unaltered biological activity of the sample of interest and ideal compatibility with the laboratory reagents

Enzymatic lysis, owing to higher biological specificity, is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period

Sonication instruments are expected to witness the maximum CAGR from 2019 to 2025 due to higher adoption rate of these products due to their reliability

Mammalian cell culture systems have grabbed substantial attention among the biopharmaceutical manufacturers, thus leading to higher demand for cell lysis protocols for the same

Academic research accounted for the largest share in 2018 as a result of higher usage of cell separation associated protocols in research facilities

Substantial research in the development of the nucleic acid-derived products is expected to drive progress in this application in the coming years

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing regional cell lysis & disruption market due to lucrative opportunities offered by emerging nations, which has attracted investments from global firms

Read 200 page research report with TOC on "Cell Lysis & Disruption Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Cell Type, By Product, By Technique (Physical Disruption, Reagent-based), By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/cell-lysis-dissociation-market

Technological developments in procedures involved to release cellular organelles have paved the way for higher adoption of cell disruption methods. As retrieval and purification of biopharmaceuticals involve cell disruption, a rise in demand for biopharma would lead to the subsequent growth of the market. In addition, advancements in the field of proteomics, metabolomics, and personalized medicine are expected to fuel progressive changes in this sector. However, the high cost of equipment coupled with the dearth of skilled professionals is expected to restrain revenue generation to a certain extent.

The restraint can be addressed as the government organizations are releasing substantial funds to fuel development in the biotechnology sector. Merck KGaA; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; Qiagen NV; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Becton Dickinson & Company (BD); Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Claremont BioSolutions, LLC; and Miltenyi Biotec GmbH are the prominent companies in this market. These companies have undertaken strategies, such as new product development and strategic alliances, to maintain their market share.

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell lysis & disruption market on the basis of technique, product, cell type, application, end use, and region:

Cell Lysis & Disruption Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Reagent-based



Detergent





Enzymatic



Physical Disruption



Mechanical Homogenization





Ultrasonic Homogenization





Pressure Homogenization





Temperature Treatments

Cell Lysis & Disruption Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Instruments



High Pressure Homogenizers





Sonicator





French Press





Microfluidizer





Bead Mill





Other Instruments



Reagents & Consumables



Enzymes



Detergent Solutions





Ionic Detergent





Nonionic Detergent





Zwitterionic Detergent



Kits & Reagents

Cell Lysis & Disruption Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Mammalian Cells



Bacterial Cells



Yeast/Algae/Fungi



Plant Cells

Cell Lysis & Disruption Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Protein Isolation



Downstream Processing



Cell Organelle Isolation



Nucleic Acid Isolation

Cell Lysis & Disruption End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Academic & Research Institutes



Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs



Cell Banks



Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Cell Lysis & Disruption Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





France





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

