Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market worth $4.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicators)), Cell Type (Mammalian), Application (Protein Purification), End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Cell Lysis Market Size is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2026 from USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market"

150 – Tables

40 – Figures

172 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=260138321

The growth in this market is attributed to the increasing government funding for research, high prevalence of diseases, and growing focus on personalized medicine.

Consumables accounted for the larger share of the cell lysis market in 2020

Based on the product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. In 2020, the consumables segment accounted for the larger share of the cell fractionation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to repeated purchase and high consumption, the high prevalence of diseases, and increasing funding for cell-based research.

By cell type, the mammalian cells segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the cell type, the market is segmented into mammalian cell, microbial cell and other cell. The mammalian cell segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing investments in research activities to develop new disease treatments and industrial applications are major driving factors for this market.

Research laboratories and institutes are the largest end-users of the cell lysis market

Based on end-users, the cell fractionation market is segmented into research laboratories & institutes, biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. The research laboratories & institutes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020 due to the increasing number of rising government funding for cell-based research.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=260138321

North America dominates the global cell lysis market

The cell fractionation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to factors such as the Growing stem cell and cancer research activities and the expanding biotechnology & pharmaceutical industries

The major players in the cell lysis market are Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=260138321

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Instrument), Method (Column, Magnetic Beads), Type (Genomic DNA, Plasmid DNA, miRNA), Application (Drug Discovery, Precision Medicine), End User (Academic) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/nucleic-acid-isolation-purification-market-229978287.html

Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Centrifuge), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Cell Source (Bone Marrow, Adipose), Technique (Filtration), Application (Cancer, IVD), End-User (Hospitals, Biotechnology) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/cell-isolation-market-103931479.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-lysis-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-lysis.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets