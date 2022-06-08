DUBLIN, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022, Type, Therapy Type, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global cell therapy market.



This report focuses on cell therapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the cell therapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.



The Cell Therapy market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The cell therapy market section of the report gives context. It compares the cell therapy market with other segments of the cell therapy market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, cell therapy indicators comparison.

Major players in the cell therapy market are Fibrocell Science Inc., JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., PHARMICELL Co. Ltd., Osiris Therapeutics Inc., MEDIPOST, Vericel Corporation, Anterogen Co. Ltd., Kolon TissueGene Inc., Stemedica Cell Technologies Inc. and AlloCure.



The global cell therapy market is expected to grow from $7.2 billion in 2020 to $7.82 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $12.06 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.



The cell therapy market consists of sales of cell therapy and related services. Cell therapy (CT) helps repair or replace damaged tissues and cells. A variety of cells are used for the treatment of diseases includes skeletal muscle stem cells, hematopoietic (blood-forming) stem cells (HSC), lymphocytes, mesenchymal stem cells, pancreatic islet cells, and dendritic cells.



The main type in cell therapy are stem cell therapy, cell vaccine, adoptive cell transfer (act), fibroblast cell therapy and chondrocyte cell therapy. Stem cell treatment, also known as regenerative medicine, uses stem cells or their derivatives to stimulate the healing response of sick, defective, or wounded tissue. The different types of therapies include allogeneic therapies, autologous therapies and is used in various applications such as oncology, cardiovascular disease (CVD), orthopedic, wound healing, others.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases contributed to the growth of the cell therapy market. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic disease is a condition that lasts for one year or more and requires medical attention or limits daily activities or both and includes heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Parkinson's disease. Stem cells can benefit the patients suffering from spinal cord injuries, type 1 diabetes, Parkinson's disease (PD), heart disease, cancer, and osteoarthritis.

For instance, according to the Center for Diseases Control and Prevention report in 2021, due to poor nutrition, and lack of physical activity, 6 in 10 adults in the USA are suffering from a chronic disease and 4 in 10 have two or more diseases. According to International Diabetes Federation, in 2019, globally 463 million people have diabetes and the number is expected to rise to 700 million by 2045.

According to the Parkinson's Foundation, every year, 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with PD, and more than 10 million people are living with PD worldwide. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases increased the demand for cell therapies and contributed to the growth of the market.



The high cost of cell therapy hindered the growth of the cell therapy market. Cell therapies have become a common choice of treatment in recent years as people are looking for the newest treatment options. Although there is a huge increase in demand for cell therapies, they are still very costly to try. Basic joint injections can cost about $1,000 and, based on the condition, more specialized procedures can cost up to $ 100,000. In 2020, the average cost of stem cell therapy can range from $4000 - $8,000 in the USA. Therefore, the high cost of cell therapy restraints the growth of the cell therapy market.



Key players in the market are strategically partnering and collaborating to expand the product portfolio and geographical presence of the company. For instance, in October 2021, Takeda, a Japan based pharmaceutical company acquired GammaDelta Therapeutics, a US based company that offers cell therapies, to speed up the development of allogeneic T cell therapies for solid tumours . Furthermore, in November 2020, Sanofi, a US based pharmaceutical company acquired Kiadis, a Netherlands based pharmaceutical company, to boost cell therapy which is used to develop treatments for life-threatening diseases.



The countries covered in the cell therapy market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA



