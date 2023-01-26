Cell Therapy Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Expand by 14.8% Annually Through 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Market by Use Type, by Therapy Type, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The cell therapy market size is estimated to be USD 7,952.4 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.81% during the forecast period 2023-2033.

Increasing popularity of stem cell therapies among end users, therapeutic benefits of these treatments over conventional medicines, and rising R&D spending in stem cell therapies are projected to drive the market growth in near future.

Furthermore, advancements in regenerative medicine and gradually emerging new technologies that support the development of innovative therapies are other factors supporting the market growth. However, high price of cell therapies and a shortage of skilled workers are predicted to limit market growth are expected to restrain the market growth.

Advancements in regenerative medicine is expected to fuel the market growth during the projected period. To take advantage of the untapped potential of the market for cell treatment, some companies are leading the way in developing nations including Canada. RepliCel is one company that is funding numerous regenerative medicine studies. For instance, the company revealed plans in February 2021 to commercialize and test three new innovations in Japan. One of them is for tendon regeneration, while the other is for skin rejuvenation. Both are cell-based therapies.

Gradually emerging new technologies that support the development of innovative therapies is predicted to propel the market growth during the forecast period. A single product can be used to produce a strong portfolio of candidates most effectively through the introduction of proprietary cell lines, which is the major method. For instance, to expand their product line for immuno-oncology, Immunicum uses T-cell primers, chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) expansion, and dendritic cell neoantigen presentation technology. Additionally, direct cell reprogramming has attracted a lot of interest as a cutting-edge therapeutic approach.

Segmentation

By Use Type

The market is categorized into research use and clinical use. In 2022, the research use segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the fact autosamplers being used more frequently due to the expanding R&D initiatives. Additionally, major market participants are actively funding research initiatives. Governmental organizations are working together on research projects involving cells, in addition to market participants. These factors collectively are fueling the segment's expansion. For replacing, regenerating damaged tissues, repairing, and organs, cell-based therapies have significant potential. As an alternative to traditional treatment modalities, researchers are investing huge resources into the development of such efficient and safe treatments. The clinical-use segment is predicted to increase at a constant rate throughout the course of the forecast year due to its lower penetration. However, only a small number of cell treatments, including Invossa, CARTISTEM, Epicel, Cellgram-AMI, MACI, and Imlygic have received approval for use in clinical settings. This is expected to spur commercial interests in this market.

By Therapy Type

The market is divided into autologous therapies and allogenic therapies. In the global market, the autologous therapies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 due to the number of benefits of autologous transplants, including their accessibility, no requirement to find an HLA-matched donor, absence of the risk of GVHD, reduced risk of serious consequences, and lack of the need for immunosuppressive medication. Additionally, autologous therapies are more affordable than allogenic therapies, which contributes to the segment's expansion. The allogenic therapies segment is predicted to increase relatively slow due to the high price of allogenic transplants and the very low relapse rates. The market for cell therapy is being driven by the expansion of cell banking and the shift in company focus towards the creation of allogenic therapeutic solutions.

Segmentation: Cell Therapy Market Report 2022 - 2033

User Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Research Use

Clinical Use

By Therapeutic Area

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Malignancies

Dermatology

Autoimmune Disorders

Others

By Cell Type

Non-stem Cell Therapies

Stem Cell Therapies

Adipose-derived Cells

BM, Blood, & Umbilical cord-derived Stem Cells

Others

Therapy Type (Revenue, USD Million), 2022 - 2033

Autologous Therapies

Allogenic Therapies

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology

2. Introduction: Cell Therapy

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Market Environment Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Cell Therapy Market

7. Market Analysis by User Type

8. Market Analysis by Therapy Type

9. Regional Market Analysis

10. North America Cell Therapy Market

11. Europe Cell Therapy Market

12. Asia Pacific Cell Therapy Market

13. Latin America Cell Therapy Market

14. MEA Cell Therapy Market

14. Competitor Analysis

15. Company Profiles

16. Conclusion & Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

PHARMICELL Co. Ltd.

MEDIPOST

Anterogen Co. Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Castle Creek Biosciences Inc.

Osiris Therapeutics Inc.

Cells for Cells

Vericel Corporation

Tameika Cell Technologies Inc.

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

NuVasive Inc.

The Future of Biotechnology

Celgene Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uuwuor-therapy?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets