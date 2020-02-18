Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market Landscape & Opportunity Assessment, 2019-2030
DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market (3rd Edition), 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunities associated with cell therapy manufacturing. It focuses on both contract manufacturers, as well as developers with in-house manufacturing facilities, offering in-depth analyses of the various business entities that are engaged in this domain, across different global regions.
One of the key objectives of the report was to understand the primary growth drivers and estimate the future size of the cell therapy manufacturing market. Based on parameters, such as number of ongoing/planned clinical studies, cell therapy manufacturing costs, target patient population, and anticipated adoption of such products, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and mid to long term, for the period 2019-2030.
In addition, to account for the uncertainties associated with the manufacturing of cell-based therapies and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the market's evolution.
Market Insights
Till date, more than 20 cell-based therapies have been approved (recent examples include Zynteglo (2019), Alofisel (2018), YESCARTA (2017) and Kymriah (2017)), while over 500 product candidates are under development. In fact, there are over 1,000 active clinical studies of cell therapies, worldwide. Over the last few years, such therapies have garnered significant attention within the biopharmaceutical industry. Several companies and venture capital funds/investors have already invested a lot of capital towards the development and commercialization of this emerging class of therapeutics.
Despite the optimism, the growth in this domain is still hindered by various development and manufacturing related challenges, primarily due to the limited availability of expertise and infrastructure to produce cell-based therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies.
The growing number of product development initiatives in this domain, coupled to the fact that there are multiple marketed products, have led to a substantial rise in the overall cell therapy manufacturing demand. As a result, developers have turned to contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) to fulfil their cell therapy development and production requirements.
A wide array of industry players, including well-established companies, mid-sized firms and start-ups, as well as academic institutes, are contributing towards fulfilling the aforementioned demand, offering GMP grade manufacturing services for cell therapies. In addition to cell therapy manufacturing companies, there are several other players that claim to have developed novel technology solutions, aimed at improving the existing cell therapy manufacturing process.
Many CMOs are also actively expanding their cell therapy manufacturing capacity either through collaborations or acquisitions, in order to offer a wide range of services to their respective clients. As a result of the ongoing efforts aimed at mitigating the existing challenges in this domain, the cell therapy manufacturing market is expected to witness significant growth in mid-long term.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed review of the overall landscape of companies that are engaged in the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, including information on the type of cells manufactured (including immune cells (including T cells, dendritic cells, NK cells), stem cells (including adult stem cells, human embryonic stem cells and induced pluripotent stem cells) and others), source of cells (autologous and allogeneic), scale of manufacturing, type of cell cultures (adherent and suspension), purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirements and contract services), manufacturing capabilities/services offered (including R&D, cell culture development, quality testing, packaging, labelling, cell banking, cryopreservation, fill/finish services, and regulatory affairs management), location of headquarters and location of their respective manufacturing facilities.
- An analysis of the various expansion initiatives undertaken by service providers, in order to augment their respective cell therapy manufacturing capabilities, over the period 2015-2019 (till October), taking into consideration parameters, such as year of expansion, type of cells, scale of operation, purpose of expansion (facility expansion and new facility), location of manufacturing facility, and most active players (in terms of number of expansion initiatives undertaken).
- An analysis of the recent partnerships focused on the manufacturing of cell-based therapies, which have been established in the period 2014-2019 (till November), based on various relevant parameters, such as the year of agreement, type of partnership, type of cells, and scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial).
- Informed estimates of the annual commercial and clinical demand for cell therapies (in terms of number of cells produced and area dedicated to manufacturing), which were further analyzed based on type of cells.
- An estimate of the overall, installed capacity for manufacturing cell-based therapies based on information reported by industry stakeholders in the public domain, highlighting the distribution of the available capacity on the basis of scale of operation (clinical and commercial), size of the organization (small, mid-sized and large firms) and key geographical regions (North America, EU and Asia Pacific).
- An in-depth analysis of cell therapy manufacturers using three versatile representations, namely [A] a three-dimensional grid analysis, presenting the distribution of companies on the basis of type of cells manufactured, scale of operation and purpose of production, [B] a logo landscape based on the type of cells manufactured, geographical location of manufacturer (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific) and type and size of organization (non-industry players, and small, mid-sized and large companies), and [C] a schematic world map representation, highlighting the geographical locations of cell therapy manufacturing facilities of both industry and non-industry stakeholders.
- A detailed analysis of the various factors that are likely to influence the pricing of cell-based therapies, featuring different models/approaches that may be adopted by manufacturers while deciding the prices of their proprietary offerings.
- An elaborate discussion on the role of automation technologies in improving current manufacturing methods, along with a comparative (qualitative) analysis of cost differences between manual and automated processes.
- A qualitative analysis, highlighting the various factors that need to be taken into consideration by cell therapy developers while deciding whether to manufacture their respective products in-house or engage the services of a CMO.
- A discussion on cell therapy manufacturing regulations across various geographies, including the North America (focusing on the US), Europe and Asia (focusing on Japan), featuring an analysis of the diverse certifications/accreditations awarded to manufacturing facilities by important regulatory bodies across the globe.
- Elaborate profiles of key players (industry and non-industry) that offer contract manufacturing services for cell-based therapies; each profile includes an overview of the company/organization, information on its manufacturing facilities, service portfolio details, recent partnerships and an informed future outlook.
- A discussion on affiliated trends, key drivers and challenges, which are likely to impact the industry's evolution, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, which includes a Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative effect of each SWOT parameter on the overall market dynamics.
- Insights generated in a market-wide survey, featuring inputs solicited from experts who are directly and indirectly involved in the development and/or manufacturing of cell-based therapies.
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Context and Background
3.2. Introduction to Cell Therapies
3.2.1. Comparison of Cell Therapies and Other Biotechnology Products
3.2.2. Classification of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products (ATMPs)
3.2.3. Current Market Landscape of ATMPs
3.3. Overview of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models
3.4.1. Centralized Manufacturing
3.4.2. Decentralized Manufacturing
3.5. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.5.1. Scale-up
3.5.2. Scale-out
3.6. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers
3.7. Key Manufacturing-related Challenges
3.8. Factors Influencing Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.9. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing
3.10. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain
3.11. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET OVERVIEW
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape
4.2.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.2.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
4.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured
4.2.4. Analysis by Source of Cells
4.2.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.2.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture
4.2.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.2.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services
4.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers (Non-Industry Players): Overall Market Landscape
4.3.1. Analysis by Location of Headquarters
4.3.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
4.3.3. Analysis by Type of Cells Manufactured
4.3.4. Analysis by Source of Cells
4.3.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
4.3.6. Analysis by Type of Cell Culture
4.3.7. Analysis by Purpose of Production
4.3.8. Analysis by Manufacturing Capabilities/Services
4.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Role of Logistics Service Providers
5. REGULATORY LANDSCAPE
5.1. Chapter Overview
5.2. Current Scenario
5.2.1. Regulatory Guidelines in the US
5.2.2. Regulatory Guidelines in Europe
5.2.3. Regulatory Guidelines in Japan
5.2.4. Conditional Approvals
5.3. Regulatory Accreditations for Cell Therapy Manufacturing
5.3.1. Facilities Approved by Regulators to Manufacture Cell Therapies
5.4. Summary of Guidelines for Clinical-Stage Manufacturing of Cell Therapies
5.5. Existing Challenges to Clinical-Stage Manufacturing
5.5.1. Variability in Regulatory Guidelines across Different Geographies
5.6. Conclusion
6. ROADMAPS FOR OVERCOMING EXISTING CHALLENGES
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Roadmap for the US
6.2.1. Cell Processing
6.2.2. Cell Preservation, Distribution and Handling
6.2.3. Process Automation and Data Analytics
6.2.4. Process Monitoring and Quality Control
6.2.5. Standardization and Regulatory Support
6.2.6. Workforce Development
6.2.7. Supply Chain and Logistics
6.3. Roadmaps for Other Geographies
6.3.1. Europe
6.3.2. Asia Pacific
7. AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES FOR CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes
7.2.1. Closed Systems
7.2.2. Single-use Systems
7.2.3. Modular Systems
7.3. Case Studies
7.3.1. Roadmap to Developing an Automated Cell Manufacturing/Processing Device
7.3.2. Automating Cell Therapy Manufacturing
7.4. GMP-in-a-Box
7.5. List of Automation Service Providers
7.6. Comparative Analysis of Manual and Automated Processes
7.7. Concluding Remarks
8. PROFILES: INDUSTRY PLAYERS
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. Service Providers in the US
8.2.1 Cognate BioServices
8.2.1.1. Company Overview
8.2.1.2. Service Portfolio
8.2.1.3. Manufacturing Capabilities
8.2.1.4. Partnerships
8.2.1.5. Future Outlook
8.2.2. FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
8.2.3. KBI Biopharma
8.2.4. Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
8.2.5. Waisman Biomanufacturing
8.3. Service Providers in Europe
8.3.1. BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services
8.3.2. Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
8.3.3. Lonza
8.3.4. MaSTherCell
8.3.5. Roslin Cell Therapies
8.4. Service Providers in Asia Pacific
8.4.1. Cell Therapies
8.4.2. Japan Tissue Engineering (J-TEC)
8.4.3. MEDINET
8.4.4. Nikon CeLL innovation
8.4.5. WuXi Advanced Therapies
9. PROFILES: NON-INDUSTRY PLAYERS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine
9.2.1. Overview
9.2.2. Operating Segments
9.2.3. Service Portfolio
9.2.4. Manufacturing Facilities and Capabilities
9.3. Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, National University of Ireland
9.4. Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, University of Pennsylvania
9.5. Guy's and St. Thomas' GMP Facility, Guy's Hospital
9.6. Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, Stanford University
9.7. Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota
9.8. Newcastle Cellular Therapies Facility, Newcastle University
9.9. Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London
9.10. Scottish National Blood Transfusion Services Cellular Therapy Facility, Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine
9.11. Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy
10. ROLE OF NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Service Providers: Non-Profit Organizations
10.2.1. CellCAN
10.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center (CTM CRC)
10.2.3. National Cell Manufacturing Consortium (NCMC)
10.2.4. California Institute of Regenerative Medicine (CIRM)
10.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Affiliated International Societies
11. PARTNERSHIPS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Partnership Models
11.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Partnerships
11.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
11.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model
11.3.3. Analysis by Year and Type of Partnership Model
11.4. Analysis by Type of Cells
11.5. Analysis by Scale of Operation
11.6. Geographical Analysis
11.6.1. Continent-wise Distribution
11.6.2. Country-wise Distribution
11.7. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
11.8. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Acquisitions
11.8.1. Analysis by Year and Type of Cells
11.8.2. Geographical Analysis
11.8.3. Ownership Change Matrix
12. FACILITY EXPANSIONS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: List of Expansions
12.2.1. Cumulative Year-wise Distribution
12.2.2. Analysis by Type of Cells
12.2.3. Analysis by Scale of Operation
12.2.3. Analysis by Purpose of Expansion
12.2.4. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
12.2.5. Analysis by Region and Purpose of Expansion
13. CAPACITY ANALYSIS
13.1. Chapter Overview
13.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Industry Players)
13.2.1 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
13.2.1.1. Analysis by Size of Manufacturer
13.2.1.2. Analysis by Scale of Operation
13.2.1.3. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
13.2.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
13.3. Key Assumptions and Methodology (Non-Industry Players)
13.3.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Number of Cleanrooms)
13.3.1.1. Analysis by Scale of Operation
13.3.1.2. Analysis by Location of Manufacturing Facility
13.3.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Installed Global Capacity (Cleanroom Area)
13.4 Concluding Remarks
14. DEMAND ANALYSIS
14.1 Chapter Overview
14.2 Key Assumptions and Methodology
14.3 Cell Therapy Manufacturing: Overall Annual Demand
14.3.1. Analysis by Type of Cells
14.3.2. Analysis by Scale of Operations
14.3.3. Analysis by Geography
15. COST PRICE ANALYSIS
15.1. Chapter Overview
15.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell Therapies
15.3. Pricing Models for Cell Therapies
15.3.1. Based on Associated Costs for T-cell Therapies
15.3.2. Based on Associated Costs for Stem Cell Therapies
15.3.3. Based on Availability of Competing Products
15.3.4. Based on Target Patient Segment
15.3.5. Based on Opinions of Industry Experts
15.4. Cell Therapy Cost Optimization
15.4.1. Role of Cost of Goods Sold
15.4.2. Role of Automation
15.4.3. Role of Cell Therapy Contract Manufacturing Organizations
15.5. Reimbursement-related Considerations for Cell Therapies
15.5.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies
16. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION MAKING FRAMEWORK
16.1. Chapter Overview
16.2. Make versus Buy Decision Making: Analytical Output
17. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
17.1. Chapter Overview
17.2. Scope of the Forecast
17.3. Forecast Methodology
17.4. Input Tables and Key Assumptions
17.5. Overall Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030
17.5.1. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Type of Cell Therapy
17.5.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Source of Cells
17.5.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Scale of Operation
17.5.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Distribution by Purpose of Production
17.5.5. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market, 2019-2030: Geographical Distribution
17.6. Market Opportunity in Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies
17.7. Market Opportunity in Clinical Scale Manufacturing of Cell-based Therapies
18. KEY INSIGHTS
18.1. Chapter Overview
18.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Grid Analysis
18.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: Logo Landscape by Type of Cell Therapy
18.3.1. Logo Landscape: Immune Cell Manufacturers
18.3.2. Logo Landscape: Stem Cell Manufacturers
18.4. Cell Therapy Manufacturers: World Map Representation of Location of Manufacturing Facility
18.4.1. Industry Players
18.4.2. Non-Industry Players
19. SWOT ANALYSIS
19.1. Chapter Overview
19.2. Strengths
19.3. Weaknesses
19.4. Opportunities
19.5. Threats
19.6. Comparison of SWOT Factors
19.6.1. Concluding Remarks
20. CONCLUSION
20.1. Chapter Overview
20.2. Key Takeaways
21. SURVEY ANALYSIS
21.1. Chapter Overview
21.2. Seniority Level of Respondents
21.3. Type of Cell Therapy
21.4. Scale of Operation
21.5. Source of Cells
21.6. Type of Cell Culture System
21.7. Availability of Fill/Finish Services
22. INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPTS
22.1. Chapter Overview
22.2. Lion TCR
22.2.1. Company Overview
22.2.2. Interview Transcript: Victor Lietao Li, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer
22.3. Cell Therapies
22.4. CiMaas
22.5. Gracell Biotechnologies
22.6. Glycostem Therapeutics
22.7. Kadimastem
22.8. Bio Elpida
22.9. Center for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy/C3i
22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing
22.11. RoslinCT
22.12. Yposkesi
22.13. University of Minnesota
23. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
24. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
- 3P Biopharmaceuticals
- A2 Healthcare
- Accellta
- Acerta Pharma
- Adaptimmune
- Adva Biotechnology
- Advanced Cell Therapy Laboratory, Yale School of Medicine
- Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute
- Advent Bioservices
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- Ajinomoto
- Akron Biotech
- Alberta Cell Therapy Manufacturing, University of Alberta
- Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals
- Alliance for Regenerative Medicine
- AlloSource
- Altor BioScience
- American Productivity & Quality Center
- American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
- American Society of Mechanical Engineers
- Amgen
- Amsterdam Biotherapeutics Unit
- Andalusian Initiative for Advanced Therapies
- Angiocrine Bioscience
- Anterogen
- Aokai (Suzhou) Biomedical
- apceth Biopharma
- Argos Therapeutics
- ARIAD Pharmaceuticals
- Asahi Glass Company
- Asterias Biotherapeutics
- AstraZeneca
- Asymptote
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Athersys
- Atlantic Bio GMP
- ATVIO Biotechnology
- Australasian Gene and Cell Therapy Society
- Austrian Network for Gene Therapy
- Autolus
- Azellon Cell Therapeutics
- Bavarian Nordic
- Bayer
- Be The Match BioTherapies
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Berkeley Lights
- Bio Elpida
- BioCision
- Bioinova
- BioLife Solutions
- Biological and Cellular GMP Manufacturing Facility, City of Hope
- biologistex CCM
- BioNTech Innovative Manufacturing Services
- Biosafe Group
- bluebird bio
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bone Therapeutics
- Brammer Bio
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- British Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- Caladrius Biosciences
- California Institute of Regenerative Medicine
- Cancer Research UK
- Capricor Therapeutics
- CardioCell
- Celgene
- Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult
- Cell Manipulation Core, Dana-Farber / Harvard Cancer Center
- Cell Medica
- Cell Tech Pharmed
- Cell Therapies
- Cell Therapy and Regenerative Medicine, University of Utah
- Cell Therapy Facility, UMC Utrecht
- Cell Therapy Manufacturing Cooperative Research Center
- Cell Therapy Suite, University of Birmingham
- Cellab
- CellCAN
- Cellectis
- CELLforCURE
- Cellin Technologies
- Cells Cure Foundation
- Cells for Sight Stem Cell Therapy Research Unit, University College London
- Cellular Biomedicine Group
- Cellular Therapeutics
- Cellular Therapy Core, University of Texas
- Cellular Therapy Integrated Services, Case Western Reserve University
- Celyad
- Censo Biotechnologies
- Center for Biomedical Engineering and Advanced Manufacturing, McMaster University
- Center for Cell and Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine
- Center for Gene and Cell Processing, Takara Bio
- Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research
- Centre for Biological Engineering, Loughborough University
- Centre for Cell and Vector Production
- Centre for Cell Manufacturing Ireland, NUI Galway
- Centre for Commercialization of Regenerative Medicine
- Centre for Stem Cell Research
- Centre for Commercialization of Cancer Immunotherapy (C3i)
- Centre multidisciplinaire de dveloppement du gnie tissulaire
- Centre of Genomics and Policy, McGill University
- Cesca Therapeutics
- Chemometec
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Children's Medical Research Institute
- Children's GMP, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
- China Life Health Industry Group
- China Regenerative Medicine International
- CiMaas
- City of Hope Alpha Clinic for Cell Therapy
- Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility, University of Oxford
- Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility
- Clinical Research Facility, South London and Maudsley
- Closed Cell Systems
- Cognate BioServices
- Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization
- Cook MyoSite
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Cryoport
- Cryosite
- CureCell
- Cynata Therapeutics
- Cytonome
- Cytori Therapeutics
- CyTuVax
- DanDrit Biotech
- DCPrime
- Dendreon
- DiscGenics
- Eli Lilly
- EMERCell
- Emory Personalized Immunotherapy Core
- European Bank for induced pluripotent Stem Cells
- European Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
- Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario
- Ferrologix
- Fibrocell
- Finnish Gene Therapy Society
- Fisher BioServices
- FloDesign Sonics
- Fortuna Fix
- Fosun Pharma
- Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy
- Foundation of Croatian Association for Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy
- Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology IZI
- French Society of Cellular and Gene Therapy
- Froceth
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
- Gamida Cell
- Gates Biomanufacturing Facility
- GC Cell
- GE Healthcare
- GenCure
- Gene and Cell Therapy Lab, Institute of Translational Health Sciences
- Genentech
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Georgia Research Alliance
- German Gene Therapy Society
- Gilead Sciences
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Glycostem Therapeutics
- GPB Scientific
- Gradalis
- Great Ormond Street Hospital Cellular Therapy Laboratories, University College London
- Guy's and St Thomas' Facility
- Haematological Sciences, Institute of Cellular Medicine
- Harvard University Stem Cell Institute
- Health Sciences Authority
- Hielscher Ultrasonics
- Histocell
- Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions
- Holostem Terapie Avanzate
- Hospital of University of Pennsylvania
- Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation
- Houston Methodist Institute of Technology, Innovation and Education
- Houston Methodist Research Institute
- Human Islet and Cellular Transplant Facility
- Human Stem Cells Institute
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- ImmunoCellular Therapeutics
- Immunocore
- Immunovative Therapies
- IncoCell Tianjin
- Innovate UK
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- IntelliCell BioSciences
- Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute, Miller School of Medicine, University of Miami
- International Cellular Medicine Society
- International Society for Cancer Gene Therapy
- International Society for Cellular Therapy
- International Society for Stem Cell Research
- International Stem Cell Corporation
- Invetech
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- IQVIA Stem Cell Center
- Irish Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- Irish Stem Cell Foundation
- Israeli Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- Isto Biologics
- Japan Society for Gene Therapy
- Japan Tissue Engineering
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- John Goldmann Centre for Cellular Therapy, Imperial College London
- Juno Therapeutics
- JW CreaGene
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- KBI Biopharma
- Kiadis Pharma
- Kids Research Institute
- Kite Pharma
- KMC Systems
- Kolon TissueGene
- Korean Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
- Laboratory for Cell and Gene Medicine, University of Stanford
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- Lion TCR
- Lonza
- Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital
- Marken
- MaSTherCell
- Mayo Clinic Center for Regenerative Medicine
- MedCision
- Medigene
- MEDINET
- MEDIPOST
- Medistem Panama (Stem Cell Institute)
- MedPost
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- Merck
- Mesoblast
- Michael Smith Laboratories, University of British Columbia
- Millennium Pharmaceuticals
- Millipore Sigma
- Miltenyi Biotec
- MNX Global Logistics
- Moffitt Cancer Center
- Molecular and Cellular Therapeutics, University of Minnesota
- MolMed
- Mustang Bio
- Nantes University Hospital
- National Cell Manufacturing Consortium
- National Centre for Biomedical Engineering Sciences
- National Eye Institute
- National Gene Vector Laboratory
- National Institute of Health Research
- National Institute of Standards and Technologies
- National Stem Cell Foundation
- National Stem Cell Foundation of Australia
- Neon Therapeutics
- Netherlands Cancer Institute
- Networks of Centres of Excellence
- Neuralstem
- NewLink Genetics
- NHSBT Blood and Transplant, Birmingham
- Nikon
- Nikon CeLL innovation
- Nohla Therapeutics
- Northwest Biotherapeutics
- Norwegian Radium Hospital
- Novadip
- Novartis
- NuVasive
- Octane Medical Group
- Oncobiomed
- Ontario Institute of Regenerative Medicine
- Onyx Pharmaceuticals
- Opexa Therapeutics
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Orgenesis
- Orthofix
- Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino Ges
- Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, University of Ottawa
- Oxford BioMedica
- Oxford MEStar
- Pall
- PAREXEL
- PCI Services
- PCT Cell Therapy Services
- The Peter Couche Foundation
- Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre
- Pfizer
- PharmaBio
- PharmaCell
- Pharmicell
- Pluristem Therapeutics
- Praxis Pharmaceutical
- Production Assistance for Cellular Therapies
- Promethera Biosciences
- Provia Laboratories
- Puma Biotechnology
- Q-GEN Cell Therapeutics, QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute
- Rayne Cell Therapy Suite, King's College London
- Regenerative Medicine Foundation
- Regenerative Medicine Institute
- Regenesys
- Regeneus
- Reliance Life Sciences
- ReNeuron
- RepliCel
- Research and Development Center for Cell Therapy, Foundation for Biomedical Research and Innovation
- Riyadh Pharma
- Robertson Clinical and Translational Cell Therapy, Duke University
- Roche Diagnostics
- RoosterBio
- Roslin Cells
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- Royal Free Hospital, Centre for Cell and Gene Tissue Therapeutics
- Royal Prince Alfred Hospital
- Saint-Gobain
- SanBio
- Sartorius Stedim Biotech
- SAVSU Technologies
- Scinogy
- Scottish Centre for Regenerative Medicine
- Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service Cellular Therapy Facility
- Servier
- Shanghai Sunway Biotech
- Shenzhen Sibiono GeneTech
- SHIBUYA
- Sistemic
- Smilow Center for Translational Research
- Smith & Nephew
- SOTIO
- Spanish Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- Spark Therapeutics
- Stage Cell Therapeutics
- Stanford Children's Health, Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Medicine
- Stemedica Cell Technologies
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Swedish Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- Sydney Cell and Gene Therapy
- Syngen Biotech
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- TAP Biosystems
- TargetAMD
- TC BioPharm
- T-Cell Factory
- Terumo
- Terumo BCT
- TESARO
- Texas Children's Hospital
- Texas Medical Center
- The Children's Hospital at Westmead
- The Elisa Linton Center for Rare Disease Therapies
- The Michael G. Harris Cell Therapy and Cell Engineering Facility, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- The Netherlands Society of Gene and Cell Therapy
- The New York Stem Cell Foundation
- The Ottawa Hospital Research Institute
- The Philip S Orsino Facility for Cell Therapy, Princess Margaret Hospital
- The University of Texas Health Science Center
- Therapeutic Cell Production Core, Seattle Children's Hospital
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- ThermoGenesis
- TiGenix
- Tokyo Electron
- TrakCel
- Trinity Partners
- Turkish Society for Gene and Cell Therapy
- TVAX Biomedical
- TxCell
- Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
- UC Davis GMP Laboratory
- UCLA Human Gene and Cell Therapy
- UCLA-UCI Alpha Stem Cell Clinic
- UK Stem Cell Foundation
- University Hospital Basel
- University Medical Center Groningen
- University of California
- University of Leeds
- University of Manchester
- University of Newcastle
- University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center
- University of Tennessee
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Upstate Stem Cell cGMP Facility, University of Rochester
- Vaccinogen
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Vecura, Karolinska University Hospital
- Vericel
- Vineti
- Vitruvian Networks
- VivaBioCell
- Waisman Biomanufacturing
- Westmead Hospital
- Westmead Millennium Institute
- World Courier
- WuXi Advanced Therapies
- WuXi AppTec
- Wyeth
- Xellbiogene
- Yposkesi
- Zelluna Immunotherapy
