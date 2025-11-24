Cell Therapy Market Size Set to More Than Double by 2030 -- North America Leads, While Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the cell therapy market is valued at USD 5.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to surpass USD 12.2 billion by 2030, advancing at an 17.05% CAGR, driven by rising commercialization of advanced therapies, increasing investment in manufacturing capacity, and significant progress in allogeneic, off-the-shelf treatment platforms. Growing demand for personalized and regenerative treatment options, combined with regulatory support for breakthrough therapies, continues to propel the market into a high-growth phase. As biopharmaceutical companies accelerate the development of scalable and next-generation cell therapy solutions, the sector is transitioning from early-stage innovation to broader clinical and commercial integration.

Regional Market Insights

North America continues to lead the global cell therapy market due to strong regulatory pathways, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and high investment in R&D. The United States remains at the forefront of CAR-T development, allogeneic platform research, and commercialization of next-generation therapies.

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace through 2030, supported by rising clinical trial activity, cost-efficient production capabilities, and increasing government initiatives to strengthen biotechnology innovation. Countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea are accelerating approvals and expanding research ecosystems for cell-based therapies.

Emerging Key Trends

Rapid Commercialization of Autologous Therapies

Autologous therapies have gained strong clinical traction as personalized treatment solutions, especially in oncology. Their increasing regulatory approvals and expanding real-world evidence base are encouraging providers and payers to integrate these therapies into routine treatment pathways. Faster production workflows and optimized patient cell-collection methods are further improving accessibility.

Expansion Beyond Oncology into Regenerative & Immune Disorders

While oncology remains the leading application segment, cell therapy is expanding into autoimmune, cardiovascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal indications. This diversification is broadening the treatment landscape and creating new opportunities for research organizations and developers targeting unmet medical needs.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Overview

By Therapy Type

Autologous Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Cell Therapy

By Cell Type

Stem Cell Therapy

Hematopoietic Stem Cells

Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

Immune Cell Therapy

T Cell Therapy

NK Cell Therapy

Dendritic Cell Therapy

Fibroblast & Chondrocyte-based Therapies

By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Orthopedic & Musculoskeletal

Neurological Disorders

Autoimmune Disorders

Wound Healing & Dermatology

Ophthalmology

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Specialty Cell- & Gene-Therapy Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Contract Manufacturing & CRO Facilities

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/cell-therapy-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Environment

The cell therapy market is moderately consolidated, with global biotechnology leaders and emerging specialists contributing to a highly competitive and innovation-driven ecosystem. Companies are prioritizing advancements in gene-modified cells, off-the-shelf therapeutic platforms, and automated production technologies. Strategic collaborations, licensing agreements, and investment in AI-enabled manufacturing are becoming key approaches to expand development pipelines and accelerate commercialization.

Key Companies in the Cell Therapy Include:

Corestem Inc.

Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A.

Tego Science

Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

