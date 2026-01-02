USD 54.96B Ethernet Switch Market Growing at 8.9% CAGR to 2030 Driven by Cloud, Data Centers, and High-Speed Networking, Reports Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the ethernet switch market, offering an in-depth analysis of market size, growth outlook, competitive dynamics, and key technology trends shaping the global networking landscape. According to the report, the ethernet switch market size stood at USD 37.25 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 54.96 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.09% during the forecast period, driven by rising investments in hyperscale data centers, rapid cloud adoption, increasing demand for high-speed and low-latency enterprise networks, the growing proliferation of IoT devices, ongoing 5G infrastructure rollouts, and the accelerated shift toward software-defined networking across industries, collectively strengthening global ethernet switch market growth and market share.

Key Trends Driving the Ethernet Switch Market

Shift Toward Faster Ethernet Standards

Network infrastructure is rapidly evolving as data centers and enterprises move toward higher-speed ethernet to handle growing traffic and performance demands. Cloud providers are accelerating upgrades to support advanced workloads such as artificial intelligence, while enterprises are adopting faster connections that offer better performance without major changes to existing cabling. At the same time, ongoing standardization efforts are improving reliability and traffic management, making next-generation Ethernet speeds more practical for large-scale deployment.

Growing Use of Power-Enabled Ethernet in Smart Infrastructure

Ethernet switches are seeing increased adoption as more organizations deploy Power over Ethernet solutions, supported by the growing integration of Power over Ethernet (PoE) chipsets, to power connected devices. The ability to deliver both power and data through a single cable has made PoE especially attractive for smart lighting systems, security cameras, and environmental sensors in commercial, industrial, and healthcare settings. Advances in PoE standards, along with improvements in PoE chipsets, now support higher power levels, enabling a wider range of devices while reducing cabling complexity, lowering installation costs, and simplifying overall network management.

Market Segmentation of the Ethernet Switch Industry

By Switch Type:

Fixed Configuration Switches

Modular Switches

Rugged / Industrial Switches

Virtual / Software-Defined Switches

By Port Speed:

1 G and Below

2.5 G / 5 G

10 G

25 G

40 G

50 G

100 G

200 G and Above

By End User:

Data Centers

Telecommunications Service Providers

Enterprise Campus Networks

Small and Medium Businesses

Industrial and IoT

By Switching Technology:

Layer 2 Switches

Layer 3 Switches

Power over Ethernet (PoE) Switches

Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Switches

Managed Switches

Unmanaged Switches

By Deployment Model:

On-Premise Managed

Cloud-Managed

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

United States, Canada, Mexico Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

China, Japan, India, South Korea, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa: Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East), Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Africa)

Middle East (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East), Africa (South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Africa) South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Ethernet Switch Market Regional Growth Overview

North America remains a key market, fueled by large-scale cloud deployments and expanding broadband initiatives. Enterprises and service providers are upgrading networks to meet rising performance expectations while focusing on energy-efficient solutions and next-generation silicon, ensuring continued interest in advanced Ethernet switches.

The Asia-Pacific region continues to lead the Ethernet switch market, driven by strong manufacturing hubs, supportive government initiatives, and growing adoption of digital and industrial technologies. Local policies favoring domestic brands, along with investments in smart infrastructure and advanced networking for AI and 5G, are keeping demand high across countries like China, India, and Japan.

Ethernet Switches Industry Company Profiles

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Arista Networks, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Netgear Inc.

TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.

Zyxel Communications Corporation

And more

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, and competitive intelligence, access all details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/ethernet-switch-market?utm_source=prnewswire

