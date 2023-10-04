Cell Therapy Market to grow by USD 31.04 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Proven effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cell therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 31.04 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 57.06% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (autologous and allogenic), application (malignancies, musculoskeletal, cardiovascular, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America accounts for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased funding from governments and the growing number of regenerative medicine centers in the region, especially in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. are increased funding from governments and the growing number of regenerative medicine centers in the region, especially in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico are significantly contributing to the growth of the global cell therapy market in North America. The US is one of the prominent markets in North America which contributes to the growth of the market in North America due to the increased funding offered by the government departments including NH and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to small-scale industries and companies that are focusing on developing novel products. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cell Therapy Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

Astellas Pharma Inc., Athersys Inc., Avita Medical Inc., BioCardia Inc., BioSenic SA, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Capricor Therapeutics Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences Inc., CellSeed Inc., Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc., Celyad Oncology, SA Gilead Sciences Inc., Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., Lisata Therapeutics Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., Novartis AG Pharmicell Co. Ltd, Sanpower Group Co. Ltd., ThermoGenesis Holdings Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc: The company offers cell therapy such as ASP7317 for the treatment of dry AMD.

Cell Therapy Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share of the autologous segment will be significant during the forecast period. However, due to the several manufacturing complexities, there is only a moderate growth of this segment. In addition, the autologous segment of cell therapy has established its presence in both dermatology and musculoskeletal disorders segments. Therefore, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Cell Therapy Market: Driver & Trend:

The proven effectiveness of CAR T-cell therapy.

There is a growing preference for VAR-T cell therapies as they tend to have higher efficacy than other therapies existing in the market for the treatment of cancer. The easy penetration of the cells into the cancer-causing cells in the patient due to the ability of f CAR to bind to the T-cell, especially when delivered through monoclonal antibodies is one of the significant advantages of this method. Furthermore, the CAR-T cells have proven to show an increasing safety profile in children with various types of blood cancers. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Increasing funding in cell-based research

Limitations in traditional organ transplantations fueling demand for cell therapies

What are the key data covered in this cell therapy market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the cell therapy market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the cell therapy market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the cell therapy market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of cell therapy market vendors.

