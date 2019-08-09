Cellebrite Convenes Digital Intelligence Thought Leaders, Educators, Practitioners Through Its 2019 'Connect' Series

TYSON'S CORNER, Virginia, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite, the proven global leader in digital intelligence solutions serving the law enforcement and intelligence communities, will be hosting its Cellebrite Connect tour in 10 U.S. cities from August through December 2019, where attendees can learn about the latest digital forensic and intelligence investigative techniques through a range of demonstrations and discussions with leaders in the field. The events will also feature ample opportunity to network with peers, experts, and practitioners.

The first event will take place in Atlanta on August 22.

During each one-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with industry leaders and Cellebrite product experts, who will share real-life experiences and offer training to provide law enforcement with the most complete, industry-proven range of solutions for the unlocking, extraction and analysis of digital data. The trainers and thought leaders attending these events include Cellebrite Senior Director of Digital Intelligence Heather Mahalik; former Director of the Northern California regional Intelligence Center Ron Brooks; former San Jose, CA Chief of Police Chris Moore; former Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for State and Local Law Enforcement Louis Quijas; and Senior Director of Certification and Training Evangelist Danny Garcia.

A complete list of expert trainers at the events can be found here: https://www.cellebrite.com/en/north-america/.

Mark Gambill, Cellebrite's Chief Marketing Officer, explained: "Through our courses, attendees will build a stronger understanding of how digital intelligence can help their agencies solve cases faster and why implementing a smart digital intelligence strategy into their existing workflows will transform the way they access data, realize insights and act upon evidence anytime, anywhere. Ultimately, these events will help participants solve and prevent crime."

In addition to the Atlanta event, scheduled Connect events include:

Los Angeles, CA – September 10

– San Francisco, CA – September 23

– Toronto, Canada – September 27

– Denver, CO – October 1

– Boston, MA – October 3

– Chicago, IL – November 7

– Dallas, TX – November 19

– Houston, TX – November 21

– Philadelphia, PA – December 3

Space is limited – interested attendees can find more information, including a complete list of locations and dates, and register online at https://www.cellebrite.com/en/north-america/

The events will be informative, useful and fun – participants will gain valuable skills in digital analytics and learn how to generate important leads and critical insights from the latest solutions from Cellebrite. Attendees also will receive a half-day of free digital analytics training based on a real-world human trafficking case that will qualify for three hours of accreditation credits toward continuous education.

Derek Brown, Cellebrite North America General Manager added: "Cellebrite is investing in law enforcement and investigative training in these municipalities and communities to ensure we're tackling the biggest issues of today. We are pulling in our top expertise to equip local law enforcement with the hands-on experience they need to best leverage the power of digital data. We provide the necessary knowledge, products and services to revolutionize how they work to move more quickly and be more effective within their communities."

About Cellebrite: Digital Intelligence for a Safer World

Cellebrite is committed to offering Digital Intelligence solutions for a safer world. It is the undisputed global leader in the emerging market of software solutions, AI and analytic tools that allow Law Enforcement agencies, Government and Enterprises to accelerate criminal investigations and address the challenges of crime and security in a digital world. The company's solutions are used by more than 6,000 agencies, in more than 150 countries. https://www.cellebrite.com/en/home/

