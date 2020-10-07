Cellebrite to Stop Selling Its Digital Intelligence Offerings In Hong Kong & China

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite , the global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for public and private sectors, announced today that effective immediately it will stop selling its solutions and services to customers in Hong Kong and China. The announcement is a result of a change in U.S. regulations.

"Cellebrite empowers law enforcement agencies and enterprises to make our communities safer by providing solutions that help lawfully acquire digital evidence in criminal investigations and civil proceedings," said Yossi Carmil, CEO of Cellebrite. "As part of our standard business operations, we regularly review and update our compliance policies to ensure we operate according to accepted international rules and regulations."

