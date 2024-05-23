CellFE Announces Presentations at Upcoming International Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) 2024 Annual Meeting

ALAMEDA, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellFE Inc., a cell engineering platform company with a novel microfluidic technology for non-viral cell therapy manufacturing, announced today an upcoming presentation by CEO Alla Zamarayeva, PhD, at the International Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ISCT) 2024 Annual Meeting, taking place May 29-June 1, 2024 in Vancouver, BC. The company will also present an abstract highlighting the use of its non-viral platform in manufacturing resting T cells with high stemness and superior viability.

"Current workflows for T-cell manufacturing use fully activated T-cells via co-stimulation, but the consequent T-cell differentiation can negatively impact therapeutic outcomes due to shorter in vivo lifespans and reduced anti-tumor efficacy. Our technology offers a solution to this manufacturing dilemma by enabling complex payload delivery to resting T cells while ensuring high stemness levels post-transfection," said Dr. Zamarayeva. "By supporting rapid, highly efficient manufacturing workflows for quiescent cell types, our partners are empowered to create more potent, durable cell therapies on shorter timescales."

CellFE will be exhibiting at Booth #320 at ISCT 2024 from May 29 – 31. Attendees are encouraged to visit the booth for a demo of the Infinity MTxTM cellular engineering platform or schedule a meeting via the ISCT partnering portal at https://connect-v3.jujama.com/ISCT-2024.

Sponsor Presentation Details:

Title: A Novel, Microfluidics Approach to Advance Innovative Cell Therapy Manufacturing, Alla Zamarayeva, PhD

Session Title: Global Showcase

Date and Time: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 6:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit Hall, Theater A

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: Human Primary Resting T-cell Manufacturing via Microfluidic Transfection Platform, Ailin Goff

Session: Poster Networking Reception #1, Gene Editing / Gene Therapies

Poster Number: 1108

Date and Time: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall

A copy of the sponsor presentation and abstract will be available at www.cellfebiotech.com after each presentations concludes.

About CellFE Inc.

CellFE, a cutting-edge microfluidics company, is transforming the development and manufacturing of lifesaving cell therapies to make them more accessible to patients. The Company's microfluidic-based cell engineering platform offers complex editing with reduced risk of translocation events, streamlined scalability, and rapid workflows. Benefits of the CellFE platform include superior cell health and yield with reduced expansion times, drastically minimizing both vein-to-vein times and enabling more robust and durable therapies. By limiting the need for specialized buffers, the technology ensures optimization is directly transferrable from low to high volumes, so cell therapy developers can seamlessly scale from research to clinical and beyond. CellFE is committed to enabling their partners' success through close collaborations designed to solve the challenges associated with the development and manufacturing of next-generation cell therapies.

https://www.cellfebiotech.com/

