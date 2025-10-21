CellGate Launches Dealer Certification Program to Elevate Partner Expertise and Customer Experience
News provided byCellGate
Oct 21, 2025, 11:00 ET
Oct 21, 2025, 11:00 ET
The New Program Ensures Every Certified Dealer Is Trained, Recognized & Equipped with the Tools Needed to Provide Outstanding Service.
CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellGate, a leader in visitor management and access control solutions, has announced the launch of its Dealer Certification Program — a structured training and support initiative designed to equip dealers and integrators with the knowledge and tools to deliver exceptional installation and service for CellGate's product lines.
The new program is designed to strengthen dealer proficiency, improve installation quality, and enhance customer satisfaction — while also helping dealers grow their businesses through efficiency, recognition, and increased trust.
About the Program
The CellGate Dealer Certification Program provides a comprehensive learning path that ensures every certified company meets the highest standards in technical skill, product knowledge, and customer support.
Certification is issued at the company level and is valid for three years.
Key Benefits Include:
Two Certification Tracks
To meet the diverse needs of its partner network, CellGate's Dealer Certification program offers two distinct role-based certification tracks aligned with dealer types and service offerings:
Certification Tiers: Certified Installer, Gold, and Platinum
To further support long-term partner success, CellGate's Dealer Certification Program includes three achievement tiers—Certified Installing Dealer, Gold, and Platinum—each designed to provide dealers with progressively greater benefits, visibility, and business growth opportunities.
Empowering Dealers for Success
"We built this program to ensure that our dealer partners have every tool they need to deliver a flawless customer experience," said Ken Shaw, Executive Vice President, at CellGate. "Certification allows us to raise the bar for installation quality and proficiency, reduce installation issues, and create a network of recognized experts who can confidently deliver advanced wireless and wired access control and visitor management solutions across any property type. This program is ideal for dealers and system integrators who are looking to further differentiate themselves in their competitive local markets."
How to Get Certified
CellGate's Dealer Certification Program is open now to both existing and prospective CellGate dealers. Interested companies can request enrollment directly at www.cell-gate.com/dealer-certification.
CellGate's sales team is available to answer questions, walk dealers through the certification process, and help them identify the best path for their business. This includes coordinating a kickoff meeting with CellGate's Learning & Development team to select the appropriate track(s) and customize the company's certification roadmap.
About CellGate
CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.
Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman live video telephone entry, Entría wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint multipoint wireless access, CG Readers, and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.
SOURCE CellGate
Share this article