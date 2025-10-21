CellGate Launches Dealer Certification Program to Elevate Partner Expertise and Customer Experience

The New Program Ensures Every Certified Dealer Is Trained, Recognized & Equipped with the Tools Needed to Provide Outstanding Service.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CellGate, a leader in visitor management and access control solutions, has announced the launch of its Dealer Certification Program — a structured training and support initiative designed to equip dealers and integrators with the knowledge and tools to deliver exceptional installation and service for CellGate's product lines.

The new program is designed to strengthen dealer proficiency, improve installation quality, and enhance customer satisfaction — while also helping dealers grow their businesses through efficiency, recognition, and increased trust.

About the Program

The CellGate Dealer Certification Program provides a comprehensive learning path that ensures every certified company meets the highest standards in technical skill, product knowledge, and customer support.

Certification is issued at the company level and is valid for three years.

Key Benefits Include:

Faster, more seamless installations





Fewer errors and service callbacks





Improved customer loyalty and retention





Formal recognition and marketing visibility as a "CellGate Certified Dealer"





Access to advanced resources and priority support

Two Certification Tracks

To meet the diverse needs of its partner network, CellGate's Dealer Certification program offers two distinct role-based certification tracks aligned with dealer types and service offerings:

Installer Track – Required for all dealers, this foundational certification covers hardware installation best practices, system testing techniques, and troubleshooting procedures.



System Admin Track – Required for dealers who also provide account setup and ongoing customer support, this certification focuses on CellGate's TrueCloud Connect platform, including account configuration, user management, and device administration.

Certification Tiers: Certified Installer, Gold, and Platinum

To further support long-term partner success, CellGate's Dealer Certification Program includes three achievement tiers—Certified Installing Dealer, Gold, and Platinum—each designed to provide dealers with progressively greater benefits, visibility, and business growth opportunities.

Certified Installing Dealers have passed the Installer Track and receive:

an official "CellGate Certified" badge







access to CellGate's core marketing assets







three year certification, with opportunity for renewal via further training

Gold Dealers provide TrueCloud Connect administration support and monthly service fee billing for their customers, and are therefore required to complete both the Installer Track and System Admin Track certifications. Gold Dealers receive:

all Certified Installing Dealer benefits



priority hotline support



co-marketing opportunities



dealer incentive eligibility, including marketing merchandise kits







Platinum Dealers provide Tier One customer support, TrueCloud Connect administration support and monthly service fee billing for their customers and are therefore required to complete both the Installer Track and System Admin Track certifications as well. Platinum Dealers receive:

All Gold Dealer benefits



Extended warranty benefits



Premium visibility & support



Expanded marketing toolkit



Empowering Dealers for Success

"We built this program to ensure that our dealer partners have every tool they need to deliver a flawless customer experience," said Ken Shaw, Executive Vice President, at CellGate. "Certification allows us to raise the bar for installation quality and proficiency, reduce installation issues, and create a network of recognized experts who can confidently deliver advanced wireless and wired access control and visitor management solutions across any property type. This program is ideal for dealers and system integrators who are looking to further differentiate themselves in their competitive local markets."

How to Get Certified

CellGate's Dealer Certification Program is open now to both existing and prospective CellGate dealers. Interested companies can request enrollment directly at www.cell-gate.com/dealer-certification.

CellGate's sales team is available to answer questions, walk dealers through the certification process, and help them identify the best path for their business. This includes coordinating a kickoff meeting with CellGate's Learning & Development team to select the appropriate track(s) and customize the company's certification roadmap.

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman live video telephone entry, Entría wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint multipoint wireless access, CG Readers, and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

SOURCE CellGate