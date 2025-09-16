CellGate to Exhibit at the 2025 GSX Global Security Exchange Conference in New Orleans, LA.

CellGate is excited to debut a number of new products it has launched since last year's GSX show, in addition to sharing its refreshed positioning and product strategy with attendees.

Earlier this year, CellGate introduced its new tagline, 'Total Property Security Access,' with the sub-tagline, 'Wireless Where You Need It. Wired Where You Have It.' This new positioning reflects the launch of the Entría™ line of wired and wireless controllers, along with CG Readers & Credentials—a suite of modern, feature-rich access control solutions. Together with CellGate's legacy Watchman® video telephone entry and OmniPoint® wireless access control systems, these products combine to create a complete, end-to-end security ecosystem for virtually any commercial or multi-family property.

This sets CellGate apart in its ability to deliver both cellular wireless and wired internet solutions that can be seamlessly blended on the same property—all managed through a single login to the TrueCloud Connect™ platform. No other security manufacturer offers this level of flexibility, giving property owners the freedom to choose the best solution for each location based on wiring, infrastructure, and installation costs.

CellGate's Executive Vice President of Sales, Ken Shaw, is excited to discuss the benefits of the Company's fully integrated, expanded product line with the dealers, system integrators and property managers attending the show. "Our ability to blend both cellular wireless and wired internet video telephone entry and access control solutions is a major advantage that GSX attendees will appreciate," said Shaw. "Ideally most properties would prefer a single security solution because they are easier to administrate, provide unified reporting information and are easier to support. But the reality is that properties are not one-size-fits-all and there are an abundance of reasons that a blended wireless and wired solution would work best – and now they can have one while still administrating from a single login. It's a competitive game changer for our technology."

For more information, visit www.cell-gate.com and www.gsx.org.

About CellGate

CellGate is the industry leader in cloud-based Total Property Security Access solutions. Since 2006, we've been delivering innovative security technologies that evolve with the needs of our customers. Today, our integrated systems include live video telephone entry, wired and wireless access control, reader and camera applications—powered by both cellular and internet networks. At the core is our TrueCloud Connect platform, enabling seamless remote management and real-time visibility across any property.

Built on Microsoft Azure, TrueCloud Connect powers the entire CellGate ecosystem—including Watchman live video telephone entry, Entría wired & wireless access controllers, OmniPoint multipoint wireless access, CG Readers, and external camera solutions. The platform offers a unified administrative portal for property managers and delivers a seamless mobile experience through the CellGate App - making security smarter and more accessible than ever. Learn more at www.cell-gate.com.

SOURCE CellGate