Cellibre joins Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE), a Department of Defense Initiative, to advance sustainable biomanufacturing technologies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre, a leading manufacturing technology company, announced today that it has become a member of Bioindustrial Manufacturing and Design Ecosystem (BioMADE), a Department of Defense initiated Manufacturing Innovation Institute dedicated to advancing bioindustrial manufacturing across the nation.

BioMADE membership includes a diverse network of large corporations, innovative start-ups, universities, and not-for-profit research organizations to elevate and secure U.S. global leadership in advanced bioindustrial manufacturing. Cellibre intends to work with BioMADE and its nationwide roster of collaborating organizations toward BioMADE's goal of securing America's future through bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration.

"Cellibre's mission is completely aligned with BioMADE to not only ensure people and planet benefit from sustainable manufacturing, but also to ensure the United States wins in biomanufacturing innovation. We have always had the goal of doing our manufacturing here at home and look forward to collaborating with BioMADE and its member organizations to advance the development and commercialization of our organism agnostic approach to make products better, cheaper, and more securely," said Cellibre CFO Scott Zingheim. "Bioindustrial manufacturing and the broader bioeconomy ecosystem is poised for significant growth, and by joining BioMADE we are excited to play a role in the next great industrial revolution."

The White House announced funding of more than $2 billion to launch the National Biotechnology and Biomanufacturing Initiative to lower prices, create jobs, strengthen supply chains, improve health outcomes, and reduce carbon emissions. BioMADE also provides its members with opportunities for access to federal funding, industry collaboration, and broader engagement in supporting the development of biomanufacturing technologies to strengthen US bioindustrial competitiveness.

About BioMADE

BioMADE is one of nine Department of Defense Manufacturing Innovation Institutes. BioMADE and its members also seek to create a more robust, resilient, and bio-based supply chain for the U.S. to become more self-sufficient in the global marketplace. Additionally, BioMADE and its members are committed to building a diverse and globally competitive STEM workforce that is prepared and ready to fill new jobs.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Cellibre's world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines, and more. The company's initial strategic focus is deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade natural products and bioactives, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way these ingredients and chemicals are sourced, produced, and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com.

