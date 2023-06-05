Cellibre to Participate in the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre Inc., a leading manufacturing technology company, today announced that the team will participate in the Jefferies 2023 Global Healthcare Conference taking place June 7-9, 2023 in New York, NY.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Cellibre's world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. The Company's initial strategic focus will be deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way cannabinoid ingredients are sourced, produced and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com, or reach us by emailing [email protected]

Follow Cellibre on social media: LinkedIn

SOURCE Cellibre, Inc.