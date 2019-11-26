Cellibre to Present at the 31st Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellibre, Inc., a leading cellular agriculture company, today announced that the team will be participating in Piper Jaffray's 31st Annual Healthcare Conference.

Topic: Future of Cannabinoid Biosynthesis

Tuesday, December 3, 2019 // 3:00 PM Eastern Time to 3:55 PM Eastern Time

Manhattan Track - Villard, 2nd floor

Lotte New York Palace // 455 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022

Cellibre will discuss how cellular agriculture will enable the cannabis industry to deliver high quality products to consumers and patients that ensure consistency of experience and efficacy via pharmaceutical grade production at scale. There will not be a webcast of the presentation made available by the conference coordinators.

About Cellibre

Cellibre is a cellular agriculture company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized, sustainable factories for the manufacture of globally significant products at scale. Our world-class scientific team has led programs from napkin to commercial, pioneering revolutionary breakthroughs in energy, ingredients, medicines and more. Cellibre's initial strategic focus will be deploying our expertise to enable the production of pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids, alleviating the need for agriculture entirely and revolutionizing the way cannabinoid-based medicines are sourced, produced and consumed.

Cellibre was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

For more information visit www.cellibre.com, or reach us by emailing contact@cellibre.com

