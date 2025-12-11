Cellid and Jig.jp Jointly Develop AR Glasses

A Breakthrough in Everyday AR Glasses, delivered through Sabae Design, Japan's Only Optical Technology, and Software UX Innovation

TOKYO, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc., a developer of displays and spatial recognition engines for next-generation AR glasses, today announced it will jointly develop AR glasses equipped with Cellid's plastic waveguides (AR glass lenses) – the only domestically mass-produced version – for the Sabae-designed AR glasses being developed and sold by jig.jp Inc. (Headquarters: Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture).

This product is the result of joint development between jig.jp, a software developer specializing in mobile and web applications and services; Boston Club Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Sabae City, Fukui Prefecture), an eyewear developer and provider, and Cellid. It features a new waveguide that enables high-definition image display while maintaining a lightweight, slim design suitable for everyday wear.

With jig.jp's software development expertise and Cellid's leadership in plastic waveguide and AR display technology, the companies will collaborate to develop and provide features aimed at enhancing daily convenience—such as translation functions, teleprompter functions, notifications, schedule displays, and generative AI integration.

The combined technological strengths of these three companies will make it possible to deliver "AR glasses you can wear every day." We aim to begin sales of this product in April 2026, promoting expansion from the Japanese market to the global market.

Planned Key Features (Subject to Change)

AI translation display

Notifications and schedule display

Teleprompter function

Generative AI assistant integration

App deployment aimed at enhancing convenience in daily life

Future Development

Cellid will leverage partnerships with domestic and international manufacturing partners, including the Foxconn Group, to progressively expand mass production capacity for AR glasses. We will first aim for strong adoption in the domestic market, with future plans to expand globally as "Japan-born AR glasses." Further details and product information will be shared leading up to the product launch.

Comment from Satoshi Shiraga, CEO, Cellid

"Cellid was founded to bring to life a future where information exists naturally in space, advancing research in optical technology and product development. AR glasses have long been anticipated, yet no truly sustainable product for daily life existed, as they consistently lacked in either technology, design, or UX. This time, by combining Sabae's design quality, jig.jp's software and user experience design, with our component technology for AR glasses like waveguides, we have finally reached a realistic stage for making 'AR glasses you can wear daily'. We are extremely pleased to deliver AR glasses from Japan that the world can be proud of, and we are confident this will become the new standard for wearable computing."

About Cellid

Cellid specializes in developing advanced AR glass display modules, focusing on waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Leveraging unique optical simulation and proprietary production technologies, Cellid has developed display modules as thin and lightweight as standard eyeglass lenses, delivering clear images and one of the world's largest fields of view for waveguides. Additionally, Cellid offers industry-specific solutions powered by spatial recognition technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By integrating cutting-edge AR display hardware with real-world spatial recognition software, Cellid is driving the "Blending of Physical and Digital World," making exceptional information tools more accessible, practical, and convenient for users worldwide.

