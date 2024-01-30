Cellid Secured Funding from General Interface Solution (GIS)

Started strategic collaboration in manufacturing AR glass display modules

TOKYO, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellid Inc. (Headquarter: Minato Ku, Tokyo, CEO: Satoshi Shiraga, hereinafter referred to as  "Cellid") secured funding through a third-party allotment of new shares from General Interface Solution (GIS) Holding Limited (Headquarter: Grand Cayman Island, Chairman: Hsien-Ying Chou, hereinafter referred to as  "GIS") and entered into a strategic memorandum of understanding.

  • Background

Cellid develops display modules for augmented reality (AR) glasses with a wide field of view, high efficiency and resolution through its unique design using AI and nanotechnology. GIS, which signed the strategic MOU, is a global pioneer in the design and manufacture of touch panels and display modules.

Through this capital alliance and collaboration agreement, the two companies will expand mass production and related quality control systems of AR glass display modules and accelerate the distribution of AR glasses to establish a strong position in the market and to achieve overall business success through cooperative growth.

  • Outline of Collaborations
  1. Collaboration in technology development and manufacturing related to AR glass display modules
  2. Cooperation of human resources and development of technology to promote the above
  • Comment of GIS

Traditionally GIS is a company with core competence in touch & display business. But for long-term strategic company growth, GIS has moved forward to the AR area by investing in optical component and optical module business. Through the strategic investment in Cellid today, GIS is building a stronger relationship with one of the world's leading player in the AR industry and enhancing our value to both of our customers. We believe the cooperation between GIS and Cellid will bring high performance and premium quality of mass-production AR optical modules into reality in the near future.

  • General Interface Solution (GIS) Holding Limited

Location: Cayman Islands
Chairman: Chou Hsien-Ying
Founded: January 2011
Listed: Taiwan Stock Exchange (Code: 6456.TW)
Business details: Design and manufacture of touch panels and display modules

  • Cellid Inc.

Location: Minato Ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative Director: Satoshi Shiraga
Founded: October 2016
Business details: Development and sales of spatial recognition engines and displays for AR glasses
https://cellid.com/en

About Cellid
Cellid's core business is development of AR glass display modules, mainly waveguides and spatial recognition engines for next-generation devices. Cellid's unique optical simulation technology and proprietary production technology have enabled the development of display modules that are as thin and light as ordinary eyeglass lenses, with clear images and one of the world's largest field of view for waveguides. Cellid also develops and provides industry-specific solutions using spatial recognition software technologies such as Cellid SLAM. By combining AR display hardware technology and real-world spatial recognition software technology, we are accelerating "Blending the Physical and Digital Worlds," and leading the realization of extraordinary information tools that are more accessible and convenient for humans.

SOURCE Cellid Inc.

