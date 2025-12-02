Cellipont Bioservices Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with New Ballroom-style Cleanroom and 50-liter Single-use Bioreactor to Advance Cell Therapy Production

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellipont Bioservices , a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced the completion of its ballroom-style cleanroom, featuring a state-of-the-art 50-liter single-use bioreactor. This facility expansion marks a major milestone in Cellipont's continued investment to meet the growing demand for advanced manufacturing of exosome, induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC), and mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapies.

Advancing Allogeneic Manufacturing at Commercial Scale

The addition of the 50-liter single-use bioreactor significantly expands Cellipont's cGMP-compliant capacity, enabling clients to seamlessly transition from early development to large-scale, commercial manufacturing. This system enhances batch consistency, process scalability, and production efficiency, accelerating the path from clinical development to commercialization for allogeneic therapies.

Key Benefits for Cell Therapy Innovators

True Scalability: Seamlessly scale processes from pilot to commercial volumes

Batch Consistency: Advanced bioprocessing ensures reliable, donor-derived product quality

Accelerated Timelines: Streamlined scale-up reduces complexity and speeds market entry

"Our newest cleanroom and 50-liter single-use bioreactor represent a significant milestone in our commitment to supporting the next generation of cell therapies," said Darren Head , CEO of Cellipont. "We're excited to help our clients achieve the consistency, throughput, and regulatory compliance needed for clinical and commercial success." He added, "By investing in advanced manufacturing capabilities, we are empowering innovators to bring transformative therapies to patients faster and more reliably than ever before."

About Cellipont Bioservices

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

