CELLIPONT BIOSERVICES SELECTS L7 INFORMATICS FOR ITS FLEXIBLE AND UNIFIED PLATFORM, ENABLING END-TO-END MANUFACTURING

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, the industry leader providing scientific software solutions for research, development, manufacturing, and quality control operations, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cellipont Bioservices, a distinguished CDMO specializing in cell therapy manufacturing. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as Cellipont embraces L7 Informatics' L7|ESP™ unified platform and its integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) application to digitalize its cell therapy manufacturing recipes, streamline technology transfers, and digitally enable its customers. Unlike other MES solutions in the industry, L7|ESP MES offers advanced capabilities and flexibility to manage early and late-phase clinical to commercial programs with a unified process, data, and knowledge management platform to enable manufacturing, quality, and technology transfer operations end-to-end.

"The decision to deploy L7|ESP reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in this dynamic field. While we chose L7 to take advantage of its MES application, we will also leverage L7 Informatics' flexible platform to streamline our processes, enhance collaboration, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our clients and the broader scientific community," commented Cellipont COO, Mike O'Mara.

The deployment of L7|ESP by Cellipont signifies a significant step towards optimizing cell therapy development and manufacturing processes. By integrating L7 Informatics' advanced platform, Cellipont Bioservices aims to elevate the quality and efficiency of its services, contributing to advancements in cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cellipont as they deploy L7|ESP. They have built a state-of-the-art facility and assembled a well-experienced technical team to develop and manufacture cell therapies. We designed our platform to empower organizations like Cellipont to create efficiencies and harness the full potential of their operations and data management. We are committed to providing transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of cell therapy research, development, and manufacturing," said L7 Informatics CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D.

Both companies will exhibit at Advanced Therapies Week in Miami this week and host case study chats in the L7 booth #352 at 2:00 pm on 1/17/24 and Cellipont booth #422 at 8:00 am on 1/18/24. The partners will also be hosting a webinar in Q1 diving into the customer-first, digital-first model—details to be shared via LinkedIn. Follow L7 Informatics for more information , or contact the team to learn more about L7|ESP capabilities .

For media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

About L7 Informatics

L7 Informatics, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and collaborative workflows, empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discoveries, improve operational efficiencies, and drive innovation. L7's mission is to revolutionize how scientific data is managed, analyzed, and utilized, facilitating breakthroughs in research, drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.l7informatics.com.

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a cell therapy CDMO with experience in the development and small-to-large batch manufacturing of cell therapies. Our leaders have played an instrumental role in shaping cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies, and our technically strong team has been recognized by customers and technology partners for its ability to productively grow challenging cells. Cellipont Bioservices is driven to help our clients expand patient access to life-changing medicines through best-in-class development, analytical and manufacturing capabilities. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

SOURCE L7 Informatics