CELLIPONT BIOSERVICES SELECTS L7 INFORMATICS FOR ITS FLEXIBLE AND UNIFIED PLATFORM, ENABLING END-TO-END MANUFACTURING

News provided by

L7 Informatics

17 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- L7 Informatics, the industry leader providing scientific software solutions for research, development, manufacturing, and quality control operations, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Cellipont Bioservices, a distinguished CDMO specializing in cell therapy manufacturing. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment as Cellipont embraces L7 Informatics' L7|ESP™ unified platform and its integrated Manufacturing Execution System (MES) application to digitalize its cell therapy manufacturing recipes, streamline technology transfers, and digitally enable its customers. Unlike other MES solutions in the industry, L7|ESP MES offers advanced capabilities and flexibility to manage early and late-phase clinical to commercial programs with a unified process, data, and knowledge management platform to enable manufacturing, quality, and technology transfer operations end-to-end.

"The decision to deploy L7|ESP reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in this dynamic field. While we chose L7 to take advantage of its MES application, we will also leverage L7 Informatics' flexible platform to streamline our processes, enhance collaboration, and ultimately deliver even greater value to our clients and the broader scientific community," commented Cellipont COO, Mike O'Mara.

The deployment of L7|ESP by Cellipont signifies a significant step towards optimizing cell therapy development and manufacturing processes. By integrating L7 Informatics' advanced platform, Cellipont Bioservices aims to elevate the quality and efficiency of its services, contributing to advancements in cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Cellipont as they deploy L7|ESP. They have built a state-of-the-art facility and assembled a well-experienced technical team to develop and manufacture cell therapies. We designed our platform to empower organizations like Cellipont to create efficiencies and harness the full potential of their operations and data management. We are committed to providing transformative solutions that meet the evolving needs of cell therapy research, development, and manufacturing," said L7 Informatics CEO Vasu Rangadass, Ph.D.

Both companies will exhibit at Advanced Therapies Week in Miami this week and host case study chats in the L7 booth #352 at 2:00 pm on 1/17/24 and Cellipont booth #422 at 8:00 am on 1/18/24. The partners will also be hosting a webinar in Q1 diving into the customer-first, digital-first model—details to be shared via LinkedIn. Follow L7 Informatics for more information, or contact the team to learn more about L7|ESP capabilities.

For media inquiries, please contact:
[email protected]

About L7 Informatics
L7 Informatics, Inc. is a leading provider of integrated scientific data and analytics solutions. The company offers a comprehensive platform that enables seamless data integration, advanced analytics, and collaborative workflows, empowering scientists and researchers to accelerate discoveries, improve operational efficiencies, and drive innovation. L7's mission is to revolutionize how scientific data is managed, analyzed, and utilized, facilitating breakthroughs in research, drug discovery, development, and manufacturing. To learn more, visit www.l7informatics.com.

About Cellipont
Cellipont Bioservices is a cell therapy CDMO with experience in the development and small-to-large batch manufacturing of cell therapies. Our leaders have played an instrumental role in shaping cell therapy development and manufacturing methods and technologies, and our technically strong team has been recognized by customers and technology partners for its ability to productively grow challenging cells. Cellipont Bioservices is driven to help our clients expand patient access to life-changing medicines through best-in-class development, analytical and manufacturing capabilities. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

SOURCE L7 Informatics

Also from this source

For a 3rd Year Running, L7 Informatics Joins the Winner's Circle Again, Making the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

For a 3rd Year Running, L7 Informatics Joins the Winner's Circle Again, Making the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

L7 Informatics today proudly announces its inclusion in the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, for the third consecutive year. This accolade...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.