Copper Kettle, Mascarpone, and Fontina Rise to the Top as Cello Continues to Deliver "A World of Flavor in Every Bite"

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese proudly announces that its flagship brand, Cello, earned six new honors at the 2025 World Cheese Awards. This achievement is the latest proof point of Cello's standing as a global leader in premium, artisan-crafted cheese and celebrates the unique land, herds, and hands behind every wheel.

Cello Triumphs with Six Honors at World Cheese Awards, Featuring Silver and Bronze Wins Across Premium Portfolio

At Lake Country Dairy, the Wisconsin home of Cello, exceptional cheese begins long before milk hits the vat. It starts with responsible stewardship of the earth, deep care for the cows that graze it, and a philosophy rooted in integrity and innovation; all principles that define the brand's heritage and guide its success ahead.

This holistic approach that is part terroir, part tradition, and part modern ingenuity, is what gives each Cello cheese its unmistakable depth of character and what continues to set the brand apart on the global stage.

At this year's World Cheese Awards, Cello earned accolades for six standout cheeses across both Silver and Bronze placements, including:

Silver Awards

Copper Kettle : A richly expressive hard cheese born from traditional copper kettle cooking and a patient 16-month rest. Its caramel-tinged finish and warm, toasted taste offer an experience that unfolds slowly and satisfyingly.

: A richly expressive hard cheese born from traditional copper kettle cooking and a patient 16-month rest. Its caramel-tinged finish and warm, toasted taste offer an experience that unfolds slowly and satisfyingly. Mascarpone: Crafted from fresh local cow's milk and sweet cream, this Mascarpone delivers a pillowy, spoon-soft texture with a clean, lightly tangy finish that makes it versatile, perfect for desserts, pasta sauces or simply spread on toast.

Bronze Awards

Dill Fontina : Smooth and creamy with hand-rubbed dill and summer herbs, this Fontina brings a bright, garden-fresh lift that's both comforting and unexpected.

: Smooth and creamy with hand-rubbed dill and summer herbs, this Fontina brings a bright, garden-fresh lift that's both comforting and unexpected. Extra Aged Copper Kettle : Aged for 36 months, this longer-aged version of the signature Copper Kettle Parmesan deepens into concentrated sweetness, crystalline texture and layered complexity that rewards every bite.

: Aged for 36 months, this longer-aged version of the signature Copper Kettle Parmesan deepens into concentrated sweetness, crystalline texture and layered complexity that rewards every bite. Maple Mascarpone : A standout in the Mascarpone line-up, integrating 100% pure amber maple syrup into the rich, creamy Mascarpone base for an elevated dessert-style experience.

: A standout in the Mascarpone line-up, integrating 100% pure amber maple syrup into the rich, creamy Mascarpone base for an elevated dessert-style experience. Tuscan Fontina: A creamy cow's-milk cheese hand-rubbed with a classic blend of Italian herbs and spices, designed to transport taste buds to Tuscany.

"These wins are a reflection of the place we come from and the people and animals we care for every day," said Keith Schuman, Lake Country Dairy Business Unit Lead at Schuman Cheese. "At Lake Country Dairy, we put incredible intention into our milk, our methods, and our craft. Seeing Cello recognized around the world reinforces our belief that when you respect the land, respect your cows, and never stop innovating, the result is cheese that delivers a true world of flavor in every bite."

Lake Country Dairy remains the beating heart of Cello's portfolio. A place where Old World technique meets modern creativity, and where every decision is made with responsibility in mind. This hallmark craftsmanship has earned the brand consistent recognition across top competitions, including previous honors at last year's World Cheese Awards, this year's US Championship Cheese Contest and more.

Looking ahead, Cello remains focused on raising the bar for the category through innovation, generational expertise, and a commitment to creating the world's most delightful cheese.

For more information on Schuman Cheese and Cello, visit www.schumancheese.com or www.cellocheese.com.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has spent over four generations perfecting the art of cheesemaking and building lasting relationships with partners across the globe. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin. This adds to a robust import business that serves as the #1 importer of hard Italian cheeses across the U.S. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman.

About Cello

Cello is a powerhouse in the specialty cheese category, producing everything from traditional favorites like Parmesan, Asiago and Romano to flavored hand-rubbed Fontina, Mascarpone and specialty cheese flights. Crafted at Wisconsin's Lake Country Dairy, they are the only American cheesemakers currently crafting hard Italian cheese in traditional copper kettles, a method that distinguishes Cello's award-winning Copper Kettle Parmesan from the rest. This commitment to time-honored techniques and exceptional quality has cemented Cello's reputation as a leader in the cheese world.

SOURCE Schuman Cheese