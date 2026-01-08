Schuman Cheese Expands Portfolio Through Partnership with Wyke Farms, Reinforcing Leadership in Imported and Specialty Cheese

Schuman Takes on Role of Exclusive Supplier for Wyke and Ivy's Reserve brands, Stewarding Nearly 300 Years of British Cheesemaking Heritage Across Cheddar and Butter

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Schuman Cheese, a fourth-generation family-owned company and leading importer and distributor of specialty cheeses in North America, today announces a new partnership with Wyke Farms, the United Kingdom's largest independent cheese producer. Through the collaboration, Schuman will act as the exclusive supplier for Wyke Farms and its sub-brands, including Ivy's Reserve, across British cheddars and butter in the U.S. market. This addition supports Schuman's continued focus on growing its premium and imported portfolio through long-term stewardship of heritage brands.

The partnership builds on Schuman's longstanding approach to stewarding heritage brands and driving thoughtful category growth by pairing globally respected producers with deep expertise in distribution, marketing, and customer strategy. Wyke Farms joins Schuman's vast portfolio of international cheese brands, reinforcing the company's leadership in imported and specialty cheese.

The collaboration also includes Ivy's Reserve, Wyke Farms' premium heritage range named after Ivy Clothier, whose original farmhouse recipes remain central to the brand today. Ivy's Reserve cheddars are aged in Somerset to develop creamier texture and layered flavor complexity, while the brand's farmhouse butter is slow churned using traditionally aged cream to deliver a smooth texture and rich, clean taste suited for entertaining, cheese boards, and elevated everyday use.

"Schuman has a long history of building brands with purpose and longevity in the U.S. market," said Ian Schuman, EVP of International Business Development at Schuman Cheese. "Wyke and Ivy's Reserve bring exceptional quality, provenance, and sustainability credentials to our portfolio, while offering a distinct British cheddar profile that expands choice for both retailers and consumers."

"My grandmother Ivy seldom left Somerset—she never even travelled on a plane—so she would be truly amazed to know that the cheese and butter bearing her name are now enjoyed across the United States. Partnering with Schuman Cheese, whose values so closely align with our own, allows us to share the unique character and heritage of Somerset farmhouse cheddar with a new audience, while ensuring our family's commitment to quality and sustainability continues for generations to come," said Richard Clothier MBE, Managing Director and third generation cheesemaker at Wyke Farms.

Founded in Somerset, England, Wyke Farms is one of the United Kingdom's oldest family-run cheesemakers, with nearly 300 years of farming and cheesemaking heritage. The company produces award-winning farmhouse cheddar and butter using traditional recipes and milk sourced from its own family farms and a network of local producers, an approach that closely aligns with Schuman's own multigenerational commitment to craftsmanship, stewardship, and preserving the character of heritage brands.

Wyke Farms is additionally widely recognized for its leadership in sustainable dairy through its "100% Green" strategy, which includes producing cheese and butter using renewable energy generated on its farms, growing towards carbon-neutral dairy operations, and investing in regenerative farming, biodiversity monitoring, and animal welfare initiatives.

With this addition, Schuman continues to expand its curated specialty portfolio, offering customers a clear ladder across imported, premium, and heritage segments while reinforcing its role as a long-term steward of globally respected brands.

About Schuman Cheese

Founded in New York in 1945, Schuman Cheese has grown into a highly lauded leader in the cheese industry worldwide. The family has set the standard for integrity, excellence, and loyalty for four generations, exemplified by their premium cheeses and lasting partnerships. Today, decades since their first import, Schuman's team of skilled cheesemakers craft their world-class cheeses in Wisconsin, adding to their robust import business. At Schuman Cheese, they take pride in the products offered and remain committed to the mission and values established by Arthur Schuman. Discover their distinctive cheeses and latest innovations Schuman Cheese delights in sharing at SchumanCheese.com

About Wyke Farms

Wyke Farms is proud to be recognised as England's cheddar maker, making world-class cheddar from the heart of Somerset. With a legacy that dates back to 1861, the Clothier family has perfected the art of traditional cheddar making for over 160 years, using the same award-winning recipe passed down through generations.

Today, Wyke Farms is the UK's largest independent cheese and butter makers. They produce over 18,000 tonnes of cheddar each year, enjoyed across the UK and exported to 167 countries worldwide. Despite global reach, Wyke Farms remains a family-run business, with the Clothier family still ensure every batch meets the highest standards introduced by Grandmother Ivy over 100 years ago.

The company's commitment to quality is matched by their dedication to sustainability. Wyke Farms is proud to be the UK's first national cheddar brand to achieve 100% self-sufficiency in green energy. All electricity and gas are generated from renewable sources; solar power and biogas produced from their own farm and dairy waste. The state-of-the-art anaerobic digester plant saves over 20 million kilos of CO₂ annually, making Wyke Farms Europe's most sustainable cheese producer.

This pioneering approach has earned Wyke Farms national and international awards for sustainability and innovation. As the Clothier family continue to blend tradition with progress, the mission remains clear: to make exceptional cheddar that honours their unique heritage, supports the community, and protects the planet for generations to come.

Discover more at: www.wykefarms.com and www.ivys-reserve.com

