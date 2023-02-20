Celltrion and LISCure Biosciences announce strategic collaboration to develop novel microbiome treatment for Parkinson's disease

Co-research and co-development of novel microbiome therapeutics

Discovery of new candidates to meet high unmet medical needs in Parkinson's disease

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LISCure Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotech developing advanced microbiome technology with precision targets, announced a multi-year strategic R&D collaboration with Celltrion to identify novel microbiome therapy for Parkinson's disease.

Under the agreement, Celltrion and LISCure intend to develop oral live biotherapeutic products (LBPs) for Parkinson's disease. LISCure will receive research funding and is eligible to receive additional payments as the project progresses. LISCure will lead discovery of novel candidates and Celltrion will be responsible for further clinical and regulatory development.

Parkinson's disease is known to occur due to a low level of dopamine and abnormal aggregation of α-synuclein associated with gut dysbiosis, suggesting that microbiome-based therapies are potential therapeutic strategies for novel treatments of Parkinson's disease.

LISCure advances brain-target bacterial exosome technology for neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's disease based on its platform technology. Celltrion intends to leverage the collaboration to expand its business strategy of microbiome therapy and strengthen neurodegenerative pipeline.

The global market size of Parkinson's disease treatment was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 11.5 billion in 2029 (CAGR=12.6%). The US Parkinson's disease market size was USD 1.8 billion in 2019 (market share = 51.5%)[1].

[1] REFERENCES : 2021 GlobalData

SOURCE LISCure Biosciences Inc.