Celltrion unveils strategic vision for advancing its innovative drug pipeline at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Celltrion unveils strategic roadmap for the first time outlining its innovative drug development strategy and its plan to submit 13 Investigational New Drug (IND) application by 2028

Company reinforces its commitment to a two-pillar growth strategy focusing on its groundbreaking new drug developments including next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and multispecific antibodies

INCHEON, South Korea, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Celltrion, Inc. (068270.KS), a leading global biopharmaceutical company, today announced its innovative drug development strategy in the rigorous and cutting-edge field of novel drug therapeutics at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

Celltrion's presentation, titled 'Unveiling our strategy for advancing innovative drug pipelines' took place at the main track. Celltrion's Chairman Jung-Jin Seo and Chief Executive Officer Jin-Seok Seo outlined new drug developments including its next-generation antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform, with two biobetter ADC candidates CT-P70 and CT-P71. CT-P70 and CT-P71 are ADCs designed to target solid cancers; with CT-P70 focusing on non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and CT-P71 aiming to treat bladder cancer. These therapeutics leverage the new payload 'PBX-7016,' which demonstrated low toxicity and high tumor growth inhibition (TGI) effects during its development, positioning it as a platform capable of delivering 'best-in-class' therapeutics within the same mechanism of action.

In addition, the company announced its plan to develop dual-payload ADCs that incorporate two distinct payloads with complementary mechanisms of action, aiming to deliver a more potent cytotoxic response to cancer cells.

The company also plans to focus on developing multispecific antibodies that selectively target cancer cells or are activated only under specific conditions. CT-P72 is a tumor-selective multispecific antibody which has demonstrated improved on-target off-tumor toxicity through cytotoxic research results showing clear differences between normal tissue cells and cancer cells.

The next-generation multispecific antibody therapeutics in development will focus on enhancing safety enhancing tumor selectivity by conditional activation with 'conditionally-active multispecific antibodies (MsAb)' and maximizing therapeutic potential of tumor killing immune cells with 'immuno-oncology multispecific antibodies (MsAb).'

"Celltrion redefined biologics and demonstrated our development capabilities in monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), a groundbreaking class of therapeutic agents by achieving the vision of having a portfolio of 11 drugs by 2025," said Jin-Seok Seo. "We plan to leverage our diverse experience and expertise accumulated in antibody drug development as we accelerate the development of next-generation new drugs, highlighting antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and multispecific antibody drugs as the dual driving forces for the company's future growth."

Mr. Seo outlined IND submission timelines of its novel drug pipeline with plans to develop 13 new drugs by 2028, including 9 ADCs and 4 multispecific antibodies.

Jin-Seok Seo added, ''Just two years after the full-scale launch of next-generation drug development, four new drug candidates are set to enter clinical trials sequentially, with new drug projects expected to follow every year. Our lead candidates have showcased remarkable progress and outcomes from their preclinical stage, bringing us closer to achieving our vision of becoming a global leader in the new drugs and breakthrough treatments."

About Celltrion

Celltrion is a leading biopharmaceutical company that specializes in researching, developing, manufacturing, marketing and sales of innovative therapeutics that improve people's lives worldwide. Celltrion is a pioneer in the biosimilar space, having launched the world's first monoclonal antibody biosimilar. Our global pharmaceutical portfolio addresses a range of therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, hematology, ophthalmology and endocrinology. Beyond biosimilar products, we are committed to advancing our pipeline with novel drugs to push the boundaries of scientific innovation and deliver quality medicines. For more information, please visit our website www.celltrion.com/en-us and stay updated with our latest news and events on our social media - LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and Facebook.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain information set forth in this press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries that may constitute forward-looking statements, under pertinent securities laws.

These statements may be also identified by words such as "prepares," "hopes to," "upcoming," "plans to," "aims to," "to be launched," "is preparing," "once gained," "could," "with the aim of," "may," "once identified," "will," "working towards," "is due," "become available," "has potential to," the negative of these words or such other variations thereon or comparable terminology.

In addition, our representatives may make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries' management, of which many are beyond its control.

Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them.

Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, including the risk factors disclosed in its Annual Report and/or Quarterly Reports, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such statements.

Celltrion Inc. and its subsidiaries undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Global PR Team

gl[email protected]

SOURCE Celltrion