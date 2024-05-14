Cellula Robotics Unveils Cutting-Edge Underwater Surveillance Innovation: Vigilus

BURNABY, BC, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest groundbreaking innovation in underwater robotics, Vigilus.

Cellula's Vigilus acoustic surveillance array (prototype pictured in top right corner being deployed) represents a cutting-edge advanced submersible surveillance system designed for underwater monitoring and security purposes. (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Vigilus is a state-of-the-art submersible surveillance array, comprising of acoustically-meshed environmental sensor nodes, poised to revolutionize underwater monitoring and security. The Vigilus nodes, strategically positioned on the seafloor multiple kilometres apart from one another, form an interconnected network of listening stations that act as an underwater "trip wire". Notably, these nodes boast a compact, cable-less design, facilitating effortless deployment from small watercraft or covertly via a large Uncrewed Underwater Vehicle (UUV), even in challenging environments such as beneath ice sheets. This adaptability positions Vigilus as the ultimate tool for sophisticated surveillance and environmental monitoring operations in hard to access areas, including chokepoint surveillance in the Arctic region.

Each Vigilus node is equipped with cutting-edge sensors capable of seamlessly collecting, processing, encrypting, and responding to acoustic and environmental data. This functionality ensures the rapid generation of alerts, which can be effortlessly shared among nodes and transmitted to other assets in the vicinity, including UUVs, as well as to Vigilus' shoreside gateway, which provides secure, near real-time alerts for timely data-driven decisions. Furthermore, Vigilus offers an additional layer of strategic advantage, as each node can emit acoustic pings to serve as a deterrent while deployed.

The genesis of Vigilus can be traced back to a successful prototype developed for the Royal Australian Navy (RAN). This innovation represents a monumental leap forward in underwater surveillance technology.

Innovation, Science, and Economic Development Canada has awarded a contract to Cellula Robotics Ltd. for its Vigilus array following a successful call for proposals under the Innovative Solutions Canada Testing Stream. Transport Canada is acting as the technical authority for the contract.

Neil Manning, CEO of Cellula Robotics, expressed his enthusiasm for this milestone achievement, stating, "We are excited to bring this innovation to the market. Vigilus will empower our customers to operate with enhanced confidence and security in the most challenging underwater environments, including the Arctic region."

Committed to pushing the boundaries of underwater robotics, Cellula Robotics remains steadfast in its dedication to developing cutting-edge technology that supports a diverse range of underwater applications.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Proven, Trusted Autonomy

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security through advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) systems.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada and the United States, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is driven by a mission to redefine the paradigm of underwater security. By harnessing the potential of cutting-edge AUVs, we aim to change the way the world approaches subsea security. Driven by innovation and industry knowledge, we are committed to crafting sustainable solutions for the defense, mineral exploration, and energy sectors. Our hydrogen fuel cell-powered long range AUVs address evolving demands, propelling us towards a greener future.

Our unyielding commitment to quality is evident through our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that not only underscores our dedication to excellence but also reflects our ability to consistently surpass the expectations of our clients. www.cellula.com

SOURCE Cellula Robotics Ltd.