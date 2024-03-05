Neil Manning Appointed as CEO of Cellula Robotics Ltd., Elevating Leadership Role

BURNABY, BC, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cellula Robotics Ltd., a global leader in fuel cell powered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) systems, proudly announces the elevation of Neil Manning from Corporate Development Officer to Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This strategic transition reflects Manning's exceptional leadership qualities and the company's confidence in his ability to drive forward its mission and vision.

Neil Manning, Chief Executive Officer at Cellula Robotics Ltd. (CNW Group/Cellula Robotics Ltd.)

Neil Manning joined Cellula Robotics Ltd. Initially as Corporate Development Officer, bringing with him over 30 years of invaluable experience in the Submarine Telecommunications, Offshore Wind, and Oil & Gas industries. Throughout his tenure, Manning has demonstrated outstanding strategic acumen and a deep commitment to advancing the company's goals.

"Neil's appointment as CEO marks a milestone chapter in Cellula's journey," said Eric Jackson, President of Cellula Robotics Ltd. "His excellent leadership skills, combined with his extensive industry knowledge, have already made a significant impact on our organization. We are excited that Neil is now positioned to lead Cellula into a new era of innovation and growth."

During his time as Corporate Development Officer, Neil Manning played a pivotal role in shaping Cellula's strategic direction, driving business development initiatives and fostering key partnerships. His unparalleled expertise in identifying market opportunities and delivering innovative solutions has been instrumental in positioning Cellula as a leader in the subsea technology sector.

"I'm honored to build on Cellula's 20-year pedigree in marine engineering and autonomous systems, however the team experience extends much longer than that. Eric Jackson our founder and now President has put his trust in me to uphold our core values which I take is a great privilege" remarked Neil Manning. "Since joining the company, I have been continually impressed by the innovation and talent of our team, as well as the tremendous potential of our technology. Cellula is truly onto something special with its approach to long duration subsea autonomous vehicles, leveraging the benefits of utilising hydrogen fuel cells. This method of generating power offers a higher density approach to energy storage over battery-only systems. This innovation will change the current restrictions of manageable-size autonomous platforms, offering the required endurance to be viable for over the horizon projects - and now it's time to commercialise it. I am excited to lead Cellula as we continue to push the boundaries of innovation and make meaningful contributions to the security, exploration and sustainability of our oceans."

Under Neil Manning's leadership, Cellula Robotics Ltd. is poised to build upon its strong foundation and accelerate its growth trajectory. With a focus on driving innovation, expanding market presence, and delivering exceptional solutions to customers, Cellula remains committed to redefining the paradigm of underwater security.

About Cellula Robotics Ltd.

Proven, Trusted Autonomy

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is a proudly Canadian, privately owned, world-leading marine technology company focused on revolutionizing underwater security through advanced Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV) systems.

Headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia with additional offices on the East Coast of Canada and the United States, Cellula employs over 80 dedicated professionals, including highly skilled engineers, designers, and technicians.

Cellula Robotics Ltd. is driven by a mission to redefine the paradigm of underwater security. By harnessing the potential of cutting-edge AUVs, we aim to change the way the world approaches subsea security. Driven by innovation and industry knowledge, we are committed to crafting sustainable solutions for the defence, mineral exploration, and energy sectors. Our hydrogen fuel cell-powered long range AUVs address evolving demands, propelling us towards a greener future.

Our unyielding commitment to quality is evident through our ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System that not only underscores our dedication to excellence but also reflects our ability to consistently surpass the expectations of our clients. www.cellula.com

