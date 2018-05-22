Cellular and LPWA IoT Device Ecosystems Market Report 2018: NB-IoT Device Shipments will Reach 613.2 Million Units in 2023

Global shipments of NB-IoT devices will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 41.8 percent from 106.9 million units in 2018 to reach 613.2 million units in 2023.

Strong growth is fueled by fast-growing demand in China where NB-IoT is set to replace 2G in mass-market applications. China is driving a major paradigm shift in the global cellular IoT industry, says Tobias Ryberg, senior analyst and author of the report.

The country has embarked on one of the world's largest digital infrastructure projects that will result in billions of new connected devices in the coming five years. NB-IoT has been designated as the country's preferred LPWA technology and plays a key role in the national policies. The transition from 2G to 4G is a global trend, accelerated by NB-IoT. In Europe, the leading mobile operators are making good progress towards ubiquitous coverage for NB-IoT. Vodafone has been among the leaders in the development of the standard and will roll out commercial services across all its networks until 2020.

At the end of 2017, the operator had live NB-IoT services in Italy, Spain, Ireland and the Netherlands. During 2018, availability will be extended to Germany, the UK and Czechia. Deutsche Telekom launched in Germany and the Netherlands in Q2-2017 and plans to extend coverage to an additional six European countries. Other European operators with live NB-IoT services in early 2018 included Orange, TIM and Telia Company.

Telefnica will start deployments in Europe later this year. Adoption in North America is also starting to take off. T-Mobile USA switched on NB-IoT services in Las Vegas in February this year and Verizon has confirmed plans to build a nationwide network covering 2.56 million square miles by the year-end.



Australia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey and the UAE are other examples of countries where rollouts are already underway. LTE-M is another technology that will play a key role in the market transformation. The researcher predicts that adoption will accelerate during 2018/2019 and scale to massive volumes beyond 2020. The researcher forecasts that yearly shipments of LTE-M devices will reach 185.3 million units in 2023.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Wide area networks for the Internet of Things



1.1. Which things will be connected to wide area networks?

1.1.1. Utility meters

1.1.2. Motor vehicles

1.1.3. Buildings

1.1.4. Low value assets-Industry 4.0 and consumer products

1.1.5. Future opportunities in smart cities and agriculture

1.2. What are the technology options?

1.2.1. Network architectures

1.2.2. Unlicensed and licensed frequency bands

1.3. Which are the leading technology ecosystems?



2. 3GPP ecosystem



2.1. Technology characteristics

2.1.1. 3GPP Release 13-Introducing LTE-M and NB-IoT

2.1.2. 3GPP Release 14-IoT enhancements and V2X

2.1.3. 3GPP Releases 15 and 16-5G phase 1 and 2

2.1.4. Network footprint

2.1.5. 2G mobile networks

2.1.6. 3G/4G mobile networks

2.1.7. 4G-MTC mobile networks (eMTC/LTE-M and NB-IoT)

2.1.8. 5G networks

2.2. Chipset vendors

2.2.1. Qualcomm

2.2.2. Mediatek

2.2.3. Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA

2.2.4. Intel

2.2.5. HiSilicon

2.2.6. Sanechips Technology

2.2.7. Altair Semiconductors

2.2.8. Sequans Communications

2.2.9. Nordic Semiconductor

2.3. Module vendors

2.3.1. Sierra Wireless

2.3.2. Gemalto M2M

2.3.3. Telit

2.3.4. Quectel

2.3.5. Sunsea Telecommunications (SIMCom/Longsung)

2.3.6. u-blox

2.3.7. Huawei

2.3.8. ZTE WeLink (Gosuncn)

2.3.9. Neoway

2.3.10. Fibcocom

2.3.11. Other cellular module vendors



3. LoRa ecosystem



3.1. Technology characteristics

3.2. Network footprint

3.2.1. Europe

3.2.2. Asia-Pacific

3.2.3. The Americas and Middle East & Africa

3.3. Chipset and module vendors

3.3.1. Semtech

3.3.2. LoRa module vendors



4. Sigfox ecosystem



4.1. Technology characteristics

4.2. Network footprint

4.2.1. Europe

4.2.2. The Americas

4.2.3. Asia-Pacific

4.2.4. Middle East & Africa

4.3. Chipset and module vendors

4.3.1. Chipset vendors

4.3.2. Sigfox module vendors



5. 802.15.4 WAN ecosystem



5.1. Technology characteristics

5.1.1. IPv6 connectivity stacks based on 802.15.4

5.1.2. Wi-SUN

5.1.3. ZigBee

5.2. Network footprint

5.3. Chipsets and modules



6. Vertical market segments



6.1. Motor vehicles

6.1.1. OEM connected car applications

6.1.2. Aftermarket connected car applications

6.2. Energy & Infrastructure

6.2.1. Smart electricity metering

6.2.2. Smart gas and water metering

6.2.3. Smart cities

6.3. Industry & Transport

6.4. Other

6.4.1. Buildings & security

6.4.2. Consumer products

6.4.3. Payments



7. Market forecasts and trends



7.1. Market summary

7.2. 3GPP family

7.2.1. Cellular IoT device market forecast

7.2.2. Europe

7.2.3. Americas

7.2.4. Asia-Pacific

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa

7.3. LoRa

7.4. Sigfox

7.5. 802.15.4 WAN



Companies Mentioned



Altair Semiconductors

Fibcocom

Gemalto M2M

HiSilicon

Huawei

Intel

LoRa module vendors

Mediatek

Neoway

Nordic Semiconductor

Qualcomm

Quectel

Sanechips Technology

Semtech

Sequans Communications

Sierra Wireless

Sigfox module vendors

Sunsea Telecommunications (SIMCom/Longsung)

Telit

u-blox

Unigroup Spreadtrum & RDA

ZTE WeLink (Gosuncn)

