Cellular Concrete Market - 46% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Driven by the Increase in Construction Activities | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Mar 28, 2022, 04:45 ET
NEW YORK, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cellular concrete market is expected to grow by USD 830.73 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.73% as per the latest report by Technavio. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for cellular concrete in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The significant increase in construction activities in countries such as India and China will facilitate the cellular concrete market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Cellular Concrete Market: Drivers & Trends
The key factor driving the global cellular concrete market growth is the increase in construction activities. India, China, the US, Brazil, Malaysia, Russia, Hungary, and Vietnam are among the leaders in the global construction market. For instance, in Vietnam, the renovation of coastal areas and the establishment of industrial hubs are the major infrastructural projects that are underway. Major construction projects in China, including the construction of the South-North Water Transfer Project in North China, the expansion of Beijing Capital International Airport, and the construction of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau bridge, will increase the demand for cellular concrete during the forecast period. Moreover, the Middle East and other regions are also significantly experiencing a boom in construction activities. For instance, in November 2021, work on the skyscraper in Dubai, which was stuck in 2019, is back in full swing and aiming for completion in another nine months. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Also, rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are the market trends that are expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, the global urban population was 7.7 billion in 2021. By 2050, an additional over 2 billion people are estimated to populate urban and semi-urban areas, with a majority of them in APAC and MEA. In addition, investments of USD 31,650 billion have been proposed by 99 cities in India under their smart cities plan. One hundred smart cities and 500 other cities are likely to invite investments worth USD 0.02 trillion in the next five years. In China, restrictions on foreign investment in land development, high-end hotels, office buildings, international exhibition centers, and the construction and operation of large theme parks have been lifted. Such factors will further support the market growth in the coming years.
Some of the key Cellular Concrete Players:
The cellular concrete market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- Acico Group
- Aerix Industries
- Aircrete Europe
- Broco Industries
- Canadian Cellular Concrete Services Inc.
- Cell-Crete Corp.
- Cellucrete Corp.
- Cellular Concrete Technologies
- Conco
- DLVEWS
- Edilportale.com SpA
- GEOFILL LLC
- Laston Italiana Spa
- Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems
- Ytong
- Lafarge
Cellular Concrete Market - Segmentation Analysis
End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- Non-residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Residential - size and forecast 2021-2026
Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026
Cellular Concrete Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.73%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 830.73 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.67
Performing market contribution
APAC at 46%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Acico Group, Aerix Industries, Aircrete Europe, Broco Industries, Canadian Cellular Concrete Services Inc., Cell-Crete Corp., Cellucrete Corp., Cellular Concrete Technologies, Conco, DLVEWS, Edilportale.com SpA, GEOFILL LLC, Laston Italiana Spa, Vicon Nano Science Eco Construction Systems, Ytong, and Lafarge
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
