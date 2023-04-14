Cellular Medicine Association Announces That Gynecologist from Geneva Show That the O-Shot® Procedure Helps Women Suffering from Female Genital Mutilation

FAIRHOPE, Ala., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In March of 2023, Dr. E. Toganazzo, et. al, gynecologists from Geneva, Switzerland, published (in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal) their observations in a study treating women suffering sexual dysfunction following female genital mutilation (FGM). All five women were treated with surgical exposure of the clitoris followed by direct injection of the clitoris with Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) using O-Shot® procedure injection techniques.

Charles Runels, MD

After the treatment, all five women experienced "easier access and stimulation of their clitoris as well as improved sexual arousal, lubrication, and pleasure and claimed to be satisfied with their restored body image."

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) has been known for at least two decades to help with the repair and restoration of nerve tissue. This is the most recent of other research papers showing the benefit of PRP for women suffering from FGM.

Dr. Charles Runels (the inventor of the O-Shot® procedure) said, "These brilliant researchers made use of the power of what the body normally uses to heal—the growth factors in platelets, or PRP. Combining their expert surgical skills to restructure the scarring from FGM with injected PRP to restore nerve function and promote healing of the tissue is a very powerful combination that I think will bring hope to many women."

"When there is no encasing scar tissue to remove, other studies have shown that simply injecting the remnant clitoris (post-FGM) with PRP can help restore sexual function in some women. Nothing works all the time for all women, and there is still much work to be done to perfect the combination techniques, but our O-Shot® procedure is changing the lives of thousands of women who were without hope. I look forward to more physicians contributing to the much-needed research," said Dr. Runels.

Dr. Runels and his colleagues of the Cellular Medicine Association conduct and consult regarding research in the areas of esthetics, erectile dysfunction, urinary incontinence, orgasmic dysfunction, lichen sclerosus, & the treatment of scarring using blood-derived growth factors.

Contact:

Charles Runels, MD

Medical Director

Cellular Medicine Association

888-920-5311 phone

251-650-1251 fax

[email protected]

https://OShot.com

https://CellularMedicineAssociation.org

SOURCE Cellular Medicine Association