Cellulose Acetate Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Manufacturers are Celanese, Mitsubishi, China Tobacco Corp, Daicel, and Eastman Chemical

The "Cellulose Acetate Market by Type (Fiber, and Plastic) Application (Cigarette Filters, Textiles & Apparel, Photographic Films, Tapes & Labels), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increasing demand for cellulose acetate across various end-use industries is driving the global cellulose acetate market. In terms of value, the global market size is estimated at USD 3.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2017 and 2022.
Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall cellulose acetate market due to the increased technological & infrastructural developments and large cigarette manufacturing industry in the region. Research institutions along with various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments to develop effective cigarette filters of cellulose acetate, and to improve the properties of cellulose acetate for other applications.
Textiles & apparel is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the textile industry and rising demand for specialty cellulose acetate for textile & apparels.
The fiber type segment of the cellulose acetate market accounts for the largest share of the overall cellulose acetate market, by type due to its easy availability and wide acceptability in end-use industries such as cigarette manufacturing and textiles & apparel. The increasing demand for biodegradable plastic has given rise to the use of cellulose acetate plastic in mature markets such as North America and Europe.
Key manufacturers of cellulose acetate include Celanese (US), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), China Tobacco Corporation (China), Daicel (Japan), and Eastman Chemical Company (US), among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Cellulose Acetate Market
4.2 Cellulose Acetate Market Growth, By Type
4.3 Cellulose Acetate Market in APAC
4.4 Emerging Markets are Estimated to Grow at A Higher Rate Than Mature Markets
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Cellulose Acetate in APAC
5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Applications
5.2.1.3 Growth in Emerging Economies Such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Health Risks Associated With Smoking
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Demand for Advanced Cellulose Acetate to Reduce Exposure to Toxicants During Smoking
5.2.3.2 Increase in the Export From APAC Countries
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices
5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulations
5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants
6 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP
6.3 Production Statistics of the Cigarette Manufacturing Industry
6.3.1 Global Production Statistics of the Cigarette Manufacturing Industry, By Key Country, 2016 (Bn Sticks)
7 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Fiber
7.3 Plastic
8 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cigarette Filters
8.3 Textiles & Apparel
8.4 Photographic Films
8.5 Tapes & Labels
9 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Region
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Market Ranking
10.3 Competitive Scenario
10.4 New Product Launch
10.5 Merger & Acquisition
10.6 Investment & Expansion
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Eastman Chemical Company
11.2 Solvay
11.3 Celanese Corporation
11.4 China National Tobacco Corporation
11.5 Daicel Corporation
11.6 Acordis Cellulostic Fibers
11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
11.8 Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.
11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials
11.10 Sappi
