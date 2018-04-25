Cellulose Acetate Market 2018 - Global Forecast to 2022: Key Manufacturers are Celanese, Mitsubishi, China Tobacco Corp, Daicel, and Eastman Chemical

The increasing demand for cellulose acetate across various end-use industries is driving the global cellulose acetate market. In terms of value, the global market size is estimated at USD 3.81 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.87 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.07% between 2017 and 2022.

Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the overall cellulose acetate market due to the increased technological & infrastructural developments and large cigarette manufacturing industry in the region. Research institutions along with various manufacturers are taking initiatives and making huge investments to develop effective cigarette filters of cellulose acetate, and to improve the properties of cellulose acetate for other applications.

Textiles & apparel is projected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the cellulose acetate market during the forecast period owing to the technological advancements in the textile industry and rising demand for specialty cellulose acetate for textile & apparels.



The fiber type segment of the cellulose acetate market accounts for the largest share of the overall cellulose acetate market, by type due to its easy availability and wide acceptability in end-use industries such as cigarette manufacturing and textiles & apparel. The increasing demand for biodegradable plastic has given rise to the use of cellulose acetate plastic in mature markets such as North America and Europe.

Key manufacturers of cellulose acetate include Celanese (US), Mitsubishi Chemicals (Japan), China Tobacco Corporation (China), Daicel (Japan), and Eastman Chemical Company (US), among others.

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rise in Demand for Cellulose Acetate in APAC

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements in Applications

5.2.1.3 Growth in Emerging Economies Such as APAC, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Awareness Regarding Health Risks Associated With Smoking

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Demand for Advanced Cellulose Acetate to Reduce Exposure to Toxicants During Smoking

5.2.3.2 Increase in the Export From APAC Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Volatility of Raw Material Prices

5.2.4.2 Stringent Regulations

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Threat of New Entrants



6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Trends and Forecast of GDP

6.3 Production Statistics of the Cigarette Manufacturing Industry

6.3.1 Global Production Statistics of the Cigarette Manufacturing Industry, By Key Country, 2016 (Bn Sticks)



7 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fiber

7.3 Plastic



8 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cigarette Filters

8.3 Textiles & Apparel

8.4 Photographic Films

8.5 Tapes & Labels



9 Cellulose Acetate Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.4 New Product Launch

10.5 Merger & Acquisition

10.6 Investment & Expansion



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Eastman Chemical Company

11.2 Solvay

11.3 Celanese Corporation

11.4 China National Tobacco Corporation

11.5 Daicel Corporation

11.6 Acordis Cellulostic Fibers

11.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

11.8 Sichuan Push Acetati Co., Ltd.

11.9 Rayonier Advanced Materials

11.10 Sappi



