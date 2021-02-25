Cellwize awarded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating innovation with its Cloud-based open CHIME Platform and by that simplifying the 5G journey

"The 5G era introduces a host of disruptive technologies that create unique growth opportunities for network operators and enterprise customers", said Frost & Sullivan Brent Iadarola, Vice President, ICT. "Cellwize's core differentiator is its open development ecosystem that allows service providers to thrive in an increasingly complex, multi-vendor environment. With a cloudified, open, microservices-based architecture, the CHIME platform supports flexible API-driven business models that enable a range of compelling use cases and innovative applications, which basically simplifies the operators' new complex reality."

Cellwize serves more than 30 network operators across the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, and collaborates with leading partners and system integrators. It has built a robust ecosystem that leverages each partner's core competencies to personalize offerings for customers. Ultimately, its open network applications and development ecosystem enhances operating efficiency and accelerates customers' business outcomes.

The company has developed a set of automated services that supports self-development and empowers operators to create their own algorithms and applications through open APIs. Cellwize addresses the numerous algorithms across different vendors by harnessing AI and high-level automation technology to guarantee consistent quality without manual inputs.

"Cellwize has demonstrated that its platform can seamlessly scale across different parts of distinct networks, automating considerable elements of the network process," noted Iadarola. "Proven use cases have confirmed the viability and unprecendented agility of the CHIME platform."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: [email protected]

About Cellwize

Cellwize is all about enabling the networks of the future today. With CHIME, our cloudified and AI-driven RAN automation and orchestration platform, we enable mobile network operators (MNOs) to accelerate 5G network deployment and go-to-market, as well as improve the ROI on their network investments. Even in the most complex and dynamic of network environments, CHIME enables operators to connect to any application and any vendor, as well as co-create on top of the platform, delivering unprecedented ease, speed, and agility. With the future of 5G already here, CHIME is helping leading MNOs all over the world to launch and leverage their next generation networks and face the future with confidence. Learn more at www.cellwize.com.

Media contact Cellwize

Laura Raanan

GK for Cellwize

[email protected]

+972 50-671-1772

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

